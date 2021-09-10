Connect with us

Your comments with Thaiger special guests | Thaiger Bites | September 10

We respond to your comments and feedback from all our shows from Facebook, youtube and the Thaiger talk forum on our website. Today’s episode includes topics such as Expat life, invisible balloon hand , speaking Thai, Vietnam, Aussie accents and Tim’s secret comments.

