Thailand
Ministry of Public Health rules AstraZeneca vaccine cause of blood clot death
The Ministry of Public Health has determined a person whose death came from a blood clot and thrombocytopenia ultimately died as a result of one shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine. This instance was the only one out of 628 cases that have been studied by the committee on Adverse Events Following Immunisation that concluded that a vaccine from AstraZeneca was the cause of death.
The director of the epidemiology division at the Department of Disease Control pointed out that less than one person (0.73 statistically) per every 100,000 people who receive the first AstraZeneca vaccine have suffered death from blood clots and thrombocytopenia.
Thailand has only identified 5 cases vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia according to the AEFI committee that studies this. The United Kingdom, on the other hand, have had a higher rate, seeing 2 cases out of every 100,000 people under 50 years old, and 1 case out of every 100,000 people that are over the age of 50.
It should be noted that, while death by vaccine can be shocking and make sensationalised news, the rate of death is still massively lower than that of Covid-19 infection. Having a vaccine it’s still much safer then forgoing the inoculation, whose side effect have been in the hundred out of 35 million doses administered in Thailand already.
800,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been given in Thailand so far as the government waits now for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to vaccinate hotel staff in the city with Pfizer. Of those vaccinations, there was one case reported of a 13 year old boy with heart muscle inflammation that lasted for two days but not death after receiving the vaccine.
That inflammation has been seen to be more prevalent in boys. In the US, where the Pfizer vaccine has been broadly used for months, non-lethal heart inflammation was found in 32.4 boys aged 12 to 17 for every 100,000 vaccines administered compared to just 4.2 girls per 100,000.
Some figures on vaccination in Thailand:
|VACCINE BRAND
|DOSES ADMINISTERED
|CRITICAL ADVERSE EFFECTS
|AstraZeneca
|15.42 million
|0.04 cases per 100,000
|Sinovac
|15.29 million
|0.16 cases per 100,000
|Sinopharm
|4.33 million
|[data not available]
|Pfizer
|869,811
|0.11 cases per 100,000
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
