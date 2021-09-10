Connect with us

Thailand

Ministry of Public Health rules AstraZeneca vaccine cause of blood clot death

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: An AstraZeneca vaccine was determined to be the cause of death in a blood clot case. (via Flickr Alachua County)

The Ministry of Public Health has determined a person whose death came from a blood clot and thrombocytopenia ultimately died as a result of one shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine. This instance was the only one out of 628 cases that have been studied by the committee on Adverse Events Following Immunisation that concluded that a vaccine from AstraZeneca was the cause of death.

The director of the epidemiology division at the Department of Disease Control pointed out that less than one person (0.73 statistically) per every 100,000 people who receive the first AstraZeneca vaccine have suffered death from blood clots and thrombocytopenia.

Thailand has only identified 5 cases vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia according to the AEFI committee that studies this. The United Kingdom, on the other hand, have had a higher rate, seeing 2 cases out of every 100,000 people under 50 years old, and 1 case out of every 100,000 people that are over the age of 50.

It should be noted that, while death by vaccine can be shocking and make sensationalised news, the rate of death is still massively lower than that of Covid-19 infection. Having a vaccine it’s still much safer then forgoing the inoculation, whose side effect have been in the hundred out of 35 million doses administered in Thailand already.

800,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been given in Thailand so far as the government waits now for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to vaccinate hotel staff in the city with Pfizer. Of those vaccinations, there was one case reported of a 13 year old boy with heart muscle inflammation that lasted for two days but not death after receiving the vaccine.

That inflammation has been seen to be more prevalent in boys. In the US, where the Pfizer vaccine has been broadly used for months, non-lethal heart inflammation was found in 32.4 boys aged 12 to 17 for every 100,000 vaccines administered compared to just 4.2 girls per 100,000.

Some figures on vaccination in Thailand:

VACCINE BRAND DOSES ADMINISTERED CRITICAL ADVERSE EFFECTS
AstraZeneca 15.42 million 0.04 cases per 100,000
Sinovac 15.29 million 0.16 cases per 100,000
Sinopharm 4.33 million [data not available]
Pfizer 869,811 0.11 cases per 100,000

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand49 mins ago

Ministry of Public Health rules AstraZeneca vaccine cause of blood clot death
Thailand1 hour ago

Your comments with Thaiger special guests | Thaiger Bites | September 10
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
Sponsored24 hours ago

Secure your future and protect your health with cancer insurance

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Environment1 hour ago

Island of rubbish: Koh Samui’s pollution problem remains unsolved
Tourism3 hours ago

Prediction for international travellers to Thailand lowered again
Crime4 hours ago

3 arrested in Nong Gina abduction, trafficking suspected
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Provinces added to OCT 1 Re-opening, Driving in Thailand and Vaccine Cocktail | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 86
360 Deals5 hours ago

Addidas One Day Special Price
Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
Krabi6 hours ago

Koh Phi Phi self-isolating for a week after new Covid-19 infections reported
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 189 deaths and 14,403 new cases
Politics6 hours ago

Thai artist to launch legal action over National Artist title being revoked
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Officials to review curfew, Covid-19 restrictions in dark red provinces today
Vietnam7 hours ago

Vietnam to trial sandbox re-opening to foreign tourists on Phu Quoc island
Protests8 hours ago

Bangkok police to ramp up counter-protest measures
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending