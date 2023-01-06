Connect with us

Thailand

Young Welshman seriously injured in motorbike accident in Koh Samui, Thailand

Published

 on 

A 28 year old Welshman remains in a government hospital in Koh Samui, southern Thailand, after a motorbike collision on Boxing Day.

Adam Davies, from Dinas Cross in Pembrokeshire, sustained multiple injuries including a fractured skull in three places, bleeding in the brain, a punctured lung, five broken ribs, a fractured collarbone, broken shoulder blade, fractured ankle, and other minor injuries.

The tourist had been to Nepal before travelling to the popular tourist island where he hoped to celebrate the new year.

Davies’ sister Jessica set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her brother’s hospital bills in Koh Samui. So far, the page has raised £19,953 (806,952 baht).

“His insurance has failed to pay out, meaning he is left to find the funds himself to pay the mountain bills which will continue rising, as long as he stays in hospital. 

“His accident happened December 26 and his discharge date is left unknown.

“Please note that this is ONLY for medical bills. The family will be going out to look after him after he is discharged at their own expense.

“If there is any spare money left in the fund, it will be donated to a charity chosen at a later date.

“Any donation will be highly appreciated no matter the size.

“We’re just grateful he has his life but his circumstances of being alone and hospitalised in a foreign country continue to have a lasting impact on his wellbeing and we’re keen to minimise his distress.”

Davies’ parents are on their way to Thailand where they hope to transfer him from Koh Samui to a hospital on the mainland as they are “concerned” about the level of care he is receiving.

Jessica thanked everyone who had donated so far…

“We’re truly overwhelmed by all of the kind donations. We are so blessed to have such a great community behind us.”

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Recent comments:
bushav8r
2023-01-06 18:01
I almost feel compelled to donate.  I wonder if he was wearing a helmet or had a license.  It's likely safe to assume neither based on his injuries and lack of insurance coverage. I also wonder why he crashed.  Still…
Soidog
2023-01-06 18:13
He’s very lucky to be alive. With so many injuries, he’s likely to have lasting problems for many years. The family really need to get this story in the British media if they are going to cover his medical bills. 
bushav8r
2023-01-06 18:25
9 minutes ago, Soidog said: He’s very lucky to be alive. With so many injuries, he’s likely to have lasting problems for many years. The family really need to get this story in the British media if they are going…
Soidog
2023-01-06 18:51
25 minutes ago, bushav8r said: So far, £19,873 has been raised of 15,000 goal. Yes that’s a good amount of money. The family may need more than that to get him home depending on how bad his injuries are. Hopefully he…
JohninDublin
2023-01-06 19:06
53 minutes ago, bushav8r said: I almost feel compelled to donate.  I wonder if he was wearing a helmet or had a license.  It's likely safe to assume neither based on his injuries and lack of insurance coverage. I also…

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
