Thailand
Young Welshman seriously injured in motorbike accident in Koh Samui, Thailand
A 28 year old Welshman remains in a government hospital in Koh Samui, southern Thailand, after a motorbike collision on Boxing Day.
Adam Davies, from Dinas Cross in Pembrokeshire, sustained multiple injuries including a fractured skull in three places, bleeding in the brain, a punctured lung, five broken ribs, a fractured collarbone, broken shoulder blade, fractured ankle, and other minor injuries.
The tourist had been to Nepal before travelling to the popular tourist island where he hoped to celebrate the new year.
Davies’ sister Jessica set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her brother’s hospital bills in Koh Samui. So far, the page has raised £19,953 (806,952 baht).
“His insurance has failed to pay out, meaning he is left to find the funds himself to pay the mountain bills which will continue rising, as long as he stays in hospital.
“His accident happened December 26 and his discharge date is left unknown.
“Please note that this is ONLY for medical bills. The family will be going out to look after him after he is discharged at their own expense.
“If there is any spare money left in the fund, it will be donated to a charity chosen at a later date.
“Any donation will be highly appreciated no matter the size.
“We’re just grateful he has his life but his circumstances of being alone and hospitalised in a foreign country continue to have a lasting impact on his wellbeing and we’re keen to minimise his distress.”
Davies’ parents are on their way to Thailand where they hope to transfer him from Koh Samui to a hospital on the mainland as they are “concerned” about the level of care he is receiving.
Jessica thanked everyone who had donated so far…
“We’re truly overwhelmed by all of the kind donations. We are so blessed to have such a great community behind us.”
