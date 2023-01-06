Expats
Island redemption: Stray human saves himself through stray dogs
A stray Northern Irish entrepreneur is now looking after stray dogs in Koh Samui, but only after nearly drinking himself to death.
Niall Harbison founded successful Irish social media companies Simply Zesty and Lovin Dublin before selling them for seven-figure sums, according to Belfast Live.
Niall moved to Brussels at an early age where his father was a diplomat and later moved to Dublin and where he worked as a chef before he went on to cook on some of the world’s most luxurious yachts.
Through his up-and-down career, Niall, now 43 years old, says he suffered from bouts of depression and alcoholism. After a move to Koh Samui two years ago, he went on a drinking binge that put him in the ICU for three days.
Niall told Belfast Live…
“It was two Christmases ago. That was kind of the catalyst moment to rethink everything. I had too much time on my hands.
“I always had an issue with drink and it just came to a head at that stage. I nearly drank myself to death. I literally ended up in the ICU in the hospital and it’s a kind of cliché, but it was a life-flashing-before-my-eyes moment.
“I always loved dogs so I kind of just wanted to tackle this problem and try and fix it.”
Having turned his back on the demon drink, Niall realised he needed something to be passionate about and feeding the thousands of dogs on Koh Samui was exactly that.
“I feed about 650 now every day through volunteers and I’m trying to build it up into something a lot bigger across Thailand.
“I started with just three or four dogs on my own and it grew from there. I think it’s capturing people’s imaginations because there’s so much doom and gloom around.
“I live on Koh Samui, a small enough island and there are 10,000 stray dogs on this one island alone – they’re everywhere.”
During his time as the head of Dublin food and entertainment guide Lovin Dublin, Niall had a reputation for being outspoken and wrote a number of controversial opinion pieces. Now having moved away from a life of constantly working, he could never go back.
“The reason I left Ireland was that it was always difficult there with the long winters and dark nights.
“There’s not much else to do and all your friends are drinking. It’s just the culture.
“I moved to Thailand to get a break from that, but it doesn’t really matter where you are. If you’re an alcoholic you’ll always find drink.
“I had too much time on my hands and no focus in life. I had nobody to really keep an eye on me so I just went off the rails completely.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
The benefits of practicing yoga in Thailand
Italian legend Gianluca Vialli dies after long battle with cancer
How to get around Thailand on a budget (2023)
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Pattaya Beach is second most popular beach in the world | Thailand News Todays
Blood alcohol content limit for drivers in Thailand should be set at 0%
Young Welshman seriously injured in motorbike accident in Koh Samui, Thailand
Island redemption: Stray human saves himself through stray dogs
Man stabs 14 year old girl to death upon release from prison in northeast Thailand
Pregnant gambler gives birth while under arrest at a police station
Three trends for Thailand’s entrepreneurs in 2023: care, K9 and kale
2 missing Maniq men presumed dead in a cave in southern province
Woman hit with 6.5 million baht parking fee in Thailand
Absolutely amazing – Our ‘misused, overused, and useless’ language
71 year old British man shot dead in Chon Buri
Dell plans to stop using Chinese-made chips by 2024
King of Malaysia queues up for KFC
VIDEO: Angry farang chases Thai-French woman who rejected him in Pattaya
Furious passengers on Thai Smile Airways flight grounded for 2 hours
Thailand ranks 9th in 10 Cheapest Places to Live list by Forbes
Four new measures adopted for all foreign tourists arriving in Thailand
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
Thailand to reintroduce Covid-19 vaccine requirement for all visitors
Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
Police arrest two Russians for begging on the streets of southern Thailand
Thai holidays in 2023
Pattaya Beach is second most popular beach in the world
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
Man attacked by teenagers on Airport Rail Link train
Whale shark visits Thailand’s Koh Chang in rare sighting
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis10 hours ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Malaysia2 days ago
King of Malaysia queues up for KFC
-
Crime1 day ago
VIDEO: Angry farang chases Thai-French woman who rejected him in Pattaya
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Furious passengers on Thai Smile Airways flight grounded for 2 hours
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand ranks 9th in 10 Cheapest Places to Live list by Forbes
-
Coronavirus Thailand9 hours ago
Four new measures adopted for all foreign tourists arriving in Thailand
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago
Thailand to reintroduce Covid-19 vaccine requirement for all visitors