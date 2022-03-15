Young Swiss man needs O negative blood donations after heatstroke on Thailand island

A 25 year old Swiss man needs donations of the blood type O negative (O-) after he went running on Koh Chang off the coast of the eastern province Trat and suffered a heatstroke. Theo Zwahlen is in a coma in the ICU at Bangkok Hospital in Chanthaburi. Theo has kidney failure, acidosis, brain damage, rhabdomyolysis (muscle breakdown) and a low platelet count. He needs a large amount of blood donations to recover.

According to the Red Cross, around 7% of the population has O negative blood, which lacks a protein known as the RhD antigen. If you are eligible, please donate with the Thai Red Cross Society and provide Theo’s details as follows:

Name: Theo Zwahlen

Nationality: Swiss

Passport number: X7797202

Current location: Bangkok Hospital, Chanthaburi

Once you have finished donating please contact 0946249697 or 0822248888.

SOURCE: Facebook