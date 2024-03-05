Driver’s loss of control ends in fatal crash in northern Thailand

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Tragedy struck in the early hours today when a young man driving a sedan lost control of his vehicle, resulting in a fatal crash that left him dead and another person injured. The accident occurred at 12.07am on the Uthai Thani-Manorom road in Tha Sung subdistrict, Uthai Thani province.

Police Lieutenant Sakda Sirisophan, the duty officer at Uthai Thani Police Station, was notified of the incident involving a sedan that had veered off the road, collided with a steel guardrail, and overturned, coming to rest in the middle of the road. Emergency services, including patrol police and Uthai Thani rescue workers, swiftly responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, they discovered the overturned vehicle, with its wheels pointing skyward, blocking the road. The car, which bore a Chiang Mai registration plate number งท6264, was severely damaged, and a strong smell of alcohol emanated from within. One of the passengers was quickly extracted from the wreckage.

The 27 year old driver of the vehicle, identified only by his first name, Charukit, tragically lost his life. He sustained severe injuries, including a severed left arm, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, who was ejected from the car, was found unconscious in a nearby grassy area. First responders administered first aid before rushing the injured individual to Uthai Thani Hospital for further treatment.

An investigation into the accident revealed that the crash caused significant damage to public property, including the steel guardrail, traffic signs, and a traffic light pole, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, a fatal road accident in Lamphun province took the life of a 35 year old woman after her pickup truck collided with a tree. Despite rescue efforts, she succumbed to her injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, prompting reflection on road safety measures and the importance of cautious driving.