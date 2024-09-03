Young boy drowns while family dines at Thailand beach

Picture courtesy of Siamrath

A tragic incident unfolded when a family gathering for a meal led to a young boy’s drowning. While relatives enjoyed their meal, a four year old boy went missing and was later found submerged underwater. Despite efforts to revive him, the boy passed away.

Yesterday, September 2, rescue officers from Sawang Sriwilai Rescue Unit in Bueng Khong Long were notified about the drowning incident involving a four year old boy at Kham Samboon Beach, Bueng Khong Long district, Bueng Kan province. The rescue team promptly coordinated with Bueng Khong Long Hospital and the Phu Langka HUB Network Association to rush to the scene.

As they awaited emergency responders, medical staff who were dining nearby initiated CPR to save the child. Anan, the 47 year old boy’s relative, explained that he and his wife brought their children and nephews, a total of eight people, for a morning outing to the Chet Si Waterfall.

In the afternoon, they headed to Kham Samboon Beach for lunch and more leisure time. The children were allowed to play in the water without life jackets, although they did have inflatable rings.

At around 3pm, Anan noticed one child missing from the group of six children. Initially thinking the boy might be playing along the artificial beach, he began searching but could not find him.

After approximately 30 minutes of searching, he decided to check the water, and within 10 minutes, he discovered the boy’s body submerged about 10 metres from the shore and 1 metre deep.

Anan immediately carried the boy ashore and called for help. CPR was performed for about 20 minutes before the rescue team and hospital staff arrived. The boy was then transported to Bueng Khong Long Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, reported KhaoSod.

Following the incident, the Sawang Sriwilai Rescue Unit coordinated to return the boy’s body to his family for religious rites.