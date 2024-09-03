Chiang Mai man wins 6 million baht lottery

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A resident of Chiang Mai won the lottery prize of 6 million baht, marking the emergence of another millionaire. He plans to use the money for his father’s medical treatment and his child’s education.

The news emerged today following the announcement of the latest lottery results by the Government Lottery Office for the draw on September 1. The winning number for the first prize was 199606, while the two-digit prize was 94.

A 47 year old Thai man named Goboy, hailing from Ban Paeng 2 in Doi Tao district, Chiang Mai province, works as a contractual employee for the Tha Duea-Mueat Ka Municipality in the same district. He won the first prize with a single lottery ticket bearing the number 199606, purchased from a vendor named Jae Mam in front of the Government Savings Bank. Following his win, Goboy reported the lottery ticket to the Doi Tao Police Station to officially document it.

Goboy shared that he is married with one child and had bought only one lottery ticket, while the person who purchased the other winning ticket remains unidentified but is believed to be another resident of Doi Tao.

When asked about his plans for the prize money, Goboy stated, “I will use the money to fund my child’s education and save some for my father’s medical treatment.”

Goboy’s 76 year old father is currently ill, and Goboy expressed a desire to remain low-profile despite his significant win.

The local community expressed admiration for Goboy’s filial piety, appreciating his dedication to using his newfound wealth to care for his father’s health needs, reported KhaoSod.

