Woman’s shock as boyfriend dies in fall from building

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, January 26, 2025
A woman was shocked to discover her boyfriend had fallen to his death from a building. Witnesses had initially disregarded a noise resembling something hitting the roof, but later, someone from below reported seeing the body.

Today, January 26, Police Lieutenant Colonel Waranchai Sukying, deputy inspector of Khlong Luang Police Station in Pathum Thani, received a report of a fatal fall from a building in Soi Khlong Luang 274 (Soi Khun Phra), Khlong Nueng subdistrict, Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani province. Along with the investigation team and forensic doctors from Thammasat University Hospital and rescue volunteers, he proceeded to the scene.

The incident occurred at a four-storey apartment building located along the road in the alley. The man, identified as 42 year old Kittiwat from Saen Suk in Phanom Phrai district, Roi Et province, was found lying face down on the road in front of the apartment.

Wanadee, a 32 year old, recounted that she was using her phone when she heard a noise like something falling on the first-floor roof. She initially ignored it until someone called her to inform her that Por had fallen and died. She went down to confirm the tragic news.

Prapraisri, a 31 year old, explained that her boyfriend usually stayed with her and suffered from a heart condition. He had worked a night shift starting at 6pm and finishing at 6am.

She expressed her disbelief, stating he was typically cheerful and never discussed any heavy matters, leaving her unsure of what had happened, reported KhaoSod.

Following the on-site investigation, Police Lieutenant Colonel Waranchai Sukying documented the scene and instructed the Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers to transport the deceased to Thammasat University Hospital’s forensic department for further examination.

In related news, a foreign man was found dead after falling from a 23-storey building in the Phaya Thai area of Bangkok. The incident occurred at 5.30pm on January 12, with his body discovered inside a school’s perimeter.

