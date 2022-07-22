Environment
Magnanimous governor accepts blame for Bangkok’s floods
It makes a refreshing change to hear a politician or a man in authority accept the blame for something which isn’t necessarily his fault. The rest of the world should sit up, listen, and take a leaf out of Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s book!
The magnanimous 56 year old city chief absolved previous Bangkok governors and accepted the blame for Wednesday night’s flash-floods which saw much of the capital under about 30 centimetres of water. About 160 millimetres of rain is said to have fallen on Bangkok between Wednesday and Thursday.
“Since I’m the governor now, this problem is my responsibility. If you want to blame someone, then blame me. I will give my 100% to solve this problem both in the short- and long-term.”
The Bangkok governor did have some support. Television host Lakkana Panwichai, better known as Kham Phaka, defended Chadchart on Facebook. She said…
“The floods stemmed from faulty city planning and the problem could not be solved overnight. The governor deserves praise for inspecting issues that affect the city.”
The Drainage and Sewerage Department announced yesterday that a number of the capital’s main roads were under 20 to 30 centimetres of water, including Ratchadaphisek, Pracha Songkhro, Prachasuk, Lat Phrao, Phatthanakan, Navamin, and several sois off Sukhumvit Road.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration deployed water pumps in the main flooded areas across the city and used boats to push water from canals into the sea to accelerate draining. Chandchart said the flood water should be cleared today if the weather is kind to the city
The governor pleaded with residents to refrain from throwing waste into rivers or canals, adding refuse collectors will remove all rubbish when the roads are clear.
Meanwhile, Chadchart announced he will coordinate with the Corrections Department to hire more prisoners to clean up blocked sewers in the city after they successfully cleared about 530 kilometres of sewers since they were employed in a sewer program in June.
Residents in several districts acknowledged floods in their areas cleared faster than before the sewers were cleaned.
SOURCE: Nation
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Elderly northeast woman charged with theft after picking plants for curry
Singapore hangs a fifth person in four months
Justice Minister insists Thailand winning the war against drugs
A Mission To Unchain And Rescue The Working Elephants With Digital Art – Unchained Elephants
Thai police seize 200kg of smuggled cannabis but don’t know if it’s illegal or not
Officials launch rubbish cleaning contest in central Thailand
Magnanimous governor accepts blame for Bangkok’s floods
Woman leaves fetus in a box at temple in northeast Thailand
Best burgers to try in Bangkok 2022
Professor says Bangkok floods could escalate in September-October
Ex Thai military man shoots his mother in law after drunken row
Sri Lanka’s military raids protest camp outside president’s office
Group closing in on Thailand ministers involved in Pegasus spyware scandal
Fake bomb detectors come back to haunt the Thai PM in parliament
UPDATE: Thailand’s first monkeypox case goes missing
Thai tourism ministry to get 2 billion baht ‘booster shot’
More doubts over the introduction of the new Thai tourist arrival tax
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
Transport Minister gives Koh Samui-Khanom Bridge thumbs up
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
Motorcycle taxi rider treats customer to farewell steak dinner
12 Thai women fear being sued by the wife of a love rat who seduced them
Thailand isn’t the only place in the world that applies tourist taxes
Lalisa causes a rush on roti sai mai after Instagram post
UPDATE: Two-faced kitten dies at 4 days old
British Airways flights to Thailand suspended until 2023
Four-legged chicken turns heads at Big Bum Farm in northeast Thailand
Police investigate death of British man found in Pattaya canal
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Tourism3 days ago
More doubts over the introduction of the new Thai tourist arrival tax
-
Koh Samui3 days ago
Transport Minister gives Koh Samui-Khanom Bridge thumbs up
-
Thailand2 days ago
UPDATE: Two-faced kitten dies at 4 days old
-
Thailand1 day ago
British Airways flights to Thailand suspended until 2023
-
Thailand3 days ago
Four-legged chicken turns heads at Big Bum Farm in northeast Thailand
-
Expats3 days ago
Police investigate death of British man found in Pattaya canal
-
Thailand3 days ago
Two-faced kitten born in northern Thailand
-
South2 days ago
18 passengers rescued after ferry explodes off South Thailand coast