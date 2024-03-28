Woman finds roommate atop fridge at night

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A young woman’s plea for help after witnessing her roommate’s bizarre behaviour on a fridge in the middle of the night has sparked online discussion about the challenges of shared living.

The incident involved the woman waking up to a startling and somewhat eerie scene that left her reaching out to netizens for advice.

Urban living often necessitates sharing accommodation to split costs, leading to a trove of humorous and distressing roommate stories surfacing online. From minor issues like cleaning habits to more shocking experiences, the world of cohabitation can be unpredictable. However, the following tale is of an especially unusual encounter that could instil fear and laughter.

The woman awoke to find her roommate perched eerily atop the refrigerator, prompting her to seek assistance from the online community. The woman shared that as she opened her eyes in the darkened room, she was met with the shocking sight of her roommate in a strange pose, with flowing hair adding to the haunting atmosphere.

Despite her fear, she managed to capture the moment in a photo, posting it online with a caption expressing her terror at the sight of her roommate climbing onto the refrigerator.

The viral post quickly attracted a multitude of comments from netizens, ranging from humorous to practical suggestions. Some speculated that the roommate’s behaviour could be due to pests on the floor, while others jokingly proposed that her friend was practising qigong, a martial art, to protect her in the future. One comment even likened the roommate to Spider-Man, humorously suggesting a superhero scenario.

Among the light-hearted reactions, other commenters offered explanations such as sleepwalking as a possible cause for the roommate’s odd behaviour, reported KhaoSod.

Some shared their own experiences with sleepwalking, revealing the fears and confusions associated with the condition. One individual recounted how they would often cry in the middle of the night and wake up with no memory of the event, including instances of walking towards the door while hugging a pillow.