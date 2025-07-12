Woman caught red-handed with 600 meth pills in Phang Nga

Police in Phang Nga have arrested a 33 year old woman who tried to hide a huge haul of methamphetamine pills along a quiet road in Takua Thung district.

The bust unfolded at 1.50pm on Wednesday, July 9, when officers from the Special Operations Division of Provincial Police Region 8 swooped in as the suspect attempted to conceal the drugs.

The operation was spearheaded by senior commanders, including Police Lieutenant General Surapong Thanomchit, Commander of Provincial Police Region 8, along with Police Major General Saranu Chamnanrat, Deputy Commander, and Pol. Maj. Gen. Lertchai Champathong, Commander of the Investigation Division. The arrest team was led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Prayat Phongprayoon, who coordinated a meticulous stakeout that paid off when the suspect was caught in the act.

The woman was found with a staggering 600 meth pills. Police seized the drugs as evidence.

According to investigators, the suspect was observed acting suspiciously along the side of Soi Ban Han Bua Road, Village No. 5, Kok Kloy subdistrict. Officers said she was attempting to hide the drugs in overgrown grass before walking away as if nothing had happened.

But her plan quickly unravelled.

“Officers were monitoring the area and immediately moved in to detain the suspect,” police said.

The woman was charged with possession of Category 1 narcotics (methamphetamine) without permission and use of Category 1 narcotics in violation of the law.

She was escorted to Kok Kloy Police Station for formal questioning and legal proceedings, reported The Phuket News.

Police stressed that the arrest was part of an intensified crackdown on drug trafficking and abuse across southern Thailand.

“This operation demonstrates our commitment to removing meth from our communities,” said Pol. Lt. Col. Prayat. “We are sending a clear message: if you deal in drugs, you will be caught.”

Meth, known for its devastating impact on communities, remains a top priority for law enforcement agencies nationwide. Police vowed that similar operations would continue in the coming months to stamp out the supply and distribution of illicit substances.