Woman and her motorcycle found badly burned in central Thailand

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวสด ทันข่าว

Locals discovered a woman and her motorcycle badly burned in a rice field in the Sam Chook district of Suphan Buri province in central Thailand. Her husband and relatives believe she was murdered.

An officer from Nong Ya Sai Police Station investigated the scene at 10.30am yesterday after receiving notification from locals. The area where the tragic event occurred is a desolate spot in the middle of the rice field with a small palm leaf shelter.

In front of the shelter was an extinguished bonfire alongside the badly burned dead body of 31 year old Laongdao Chokbandit and her burnt-out motorcycle, a red Honda Scoopy. Laongdao suffered burn wounds from the head down to her chest and her right leg. The motorcycle was completely written off.

Officers also discovered a white and red striped shirt, white shoes, an empty energy drink bottle, and a lighter.

Laongdao’s husband, Wattana Chan-am, revealed to the police that his wife informed him that morning that she would go buy food and had only 100 baht on her. She did not return home.

Wattana believes his wife was murdered. He added that they had no conflicts in their relationship or with others. He did not believe that the incident was a suicide but revealed that Laongdao said something strange two weeks ago. Laongdao said…

“Wat (Wattana’s nickname), if I die, do not leave Diao (their son). Take care of him.”

Wattana said his wife suffered from some health issues. She lost over 10 kilogrammes weight and always coughed. However, she continued taking medication for her problems and there was never any mention of suicide. He disclosed that the family had debt but it had never been a source of distress for them.

A relative, 58 year old Sirikarn Tangsopha, also insisted she would never commit suicide. She explained that Laongdao had two children with Wattana, and they loved each other. Sirikarn said that Laongdao had never visited the spot where she was found, adding that she normally used another track when travelling back home.

Laongdao’s body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy to identify the actual cause of her death.

Officers told reporters that no one in her family looked suspicious and provided corresponding reports.