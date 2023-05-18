Thai cannabis vendor stabs Indian tourist in Pattaya road rage clash

Photo via The Pattaya News

In Pattaya, a road rage incident escalated into violence when a Thai cannabis vendor clashed with an Indian tourist, resulting in the tourist being stabbed in the chest.

The 25 year old vendor, Nonthawat Sritamart, was arrested by Pattaya Police after stabbing the Indian tourist, identified as Gulshan, also 25 years old, below his left chest. The incident occurred on the night of May 17 on Soi Pattaya 16 in the Nongprue sub-district of Bang Lamung district.

Pattaya Police and Sawang Boriboon rescuers arrived at the scene to assist the injured Indian man and apprehend Nonthawat. The suspect sustained cuts on his right hand and bruises on his body. Police confiscated a knife believed to be the weapon used in the attack and provided first aid to Nonthawat before taking him to the Pattaya Police Station.

Gulshan was taken to a nearby hospital by Good Samaritans before authorities arrived on the scene. His injuries were not life-threatening.

During questioning, Nonthawat revealed that he was a cannabis vendor working on Pattaya Walking Street. He stated that his vehicle had collided with Gulshan’s on the road, and both men stopped their vehicles to discuss the situation, which then escalated into a physical fight.

Gulshan allegedly trampled on Nonthawat’s belongings that had fallen to the ground during the altercation. In response, an enraged Nonthawat pulled out a knife, which he claimed he always carried in his pocket and stabbed the foreign tourist in the left chest.

Follow us on :













An unidentified eyewitness interviewed by local media reported that the two men stopped their vehicles and suddenly began exchanging punches in the middle of the road. The witness observed the suspect being overpowered and resorting to using a knife to stab the Indian man. Police are currently pursuing legal action against Nonthawat.

A month ago, another stabbing incident occurred in Pattaya when a 38 year old disabled vendor named Thotsapon was murdered on the beach. Thotsapon, who ran a rental mats business, was stabbed in the chest and head.