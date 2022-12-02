Thailand
Woman allegedly steals winning lottery ticket from friend
The wife who ran off with her lover and 6 million baht lottery winnings belonging to her husband is not the only lottery ticket scandal in Thailand.
A lottery winner in the central province of Chachoengsao filed a complaint against her friend saying she stole her 20,000 baht prize-winning lottery ticket.
The lottery winner, 54 year old Paradee Chanwat, told police that she bought 11 lottery tickets on Saturday, November 12. When she checked on November 16 she discovered one of them, 849272, was the fifth prize-winning ticket worth 20,000 baht.
Paradee posted a picture of the winning lottery ticket on Facebook announcing that she was going to claim the prize the next day.
On Thursday, November 17, Paradee took her winning ticket to the Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperative near Chin Market, where she met 61 year old Kamnueng (surname reserved) and stopped to chat with her.
Paradee said they were friends and met frequently because they worked near each other. Paradee told Kamnueng about the lottery prize and showed her the winning ticket.
Paradee continued to the bank but then discovered that her lottery ticket had disappeared. She looked everywhere for it and couldn’t find it so she asked a guard to check the security cameras.
The security camera revealed that Paradee dropped the lottery ticket while talking to Kamnueng. Her friend picked it up but did not return it to her.
Paradee showed Kamnueng the CCTV footage and asked her to return the ticket but Kamnueng refused. Kamnueng claimed she picked up some trash not the lottery ticket.
Paradee tried to persuade her friend several times but she refused so, she decided to file a complaint with the police.
Kamnueng was invited to the police station for questioning where she admitted that she had kept the lottery ticket. She told police she would return it to Paradee. But, when she was released from custody and met Paradee again, she told her she had not taken it.
Paradee told Thai media that she did not want the money anymore and was going to prosecute Kamnueng and let the court decide on her fate.
The drama continues.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
9 year olds smoke cannabis on Pattaya Beach in Thailand
A guide to the costs of international schools in Thailand
Woman allegedly steals winning lottery ticket from friend
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Driving licence point deductions starting next year in Thailand | GMT
Thailand’s Board of Investment unveils transformation plans
Pattaya Walking Street gunman surrenders claiming it was ‘friendly fire’
Part two: the most haunted places in Bangkok
China’s great firewall breached as zero-Covid policy protesters access Twitter, Telegram
Driving licence point deductions starting next year in Thailand
US singer Kanye West sparks outrage after saying he loves Nazis and admires Hitler
Thailand News Today | Thai Actress Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
Big Joke seizes Tuhao’s private jet in Hua Hin
Phuket officials once again report finding no human trafficking on fishing boats
South Korea increases quota of Thai workers next year
Indian pervs arrested after harassing tourist in Mumbai
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
THAI & Bangkok Airways ordered to fix chaotic delayed luggage, or else!
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Cheating husband says he ‘didn’t mean to’ shoot wife in head in southern Thailand
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
Reckless Lamborghini driver makes dangerous move & gets hit by pickup
Why aren’t tourists returning to Khao San Road?
Tuhao refused bail as celebrity wife enters equation
F35 fighter jets head RTAF wish list
Bangladeshi-Burmese border conference offers model for Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis1 hour ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Board of Investment2 days ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Sponsored1 day ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Guides3 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
-
Bangkok4 days ago
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
-
Bangkok Travel3 days ago
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
-
Cosmetic Surgery4 days ago
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand