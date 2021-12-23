Will legalising prostitution benefit Thailand? | Lawyers, Guns & Money

What is the law regarding prostitution in Thailand? What gets a person in trouble with the law? How do the police deal with prostitution in Thailand? Would it be more beneficial for Thailand to have legal prostitution? Find out more in todays episode where Tim sits down with Benjamin Hart from Integrity Legal to talk about Prostitution in Thailand.

