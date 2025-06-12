Wife blames ghost possession for car crash by drug-addicted husband

A Thai woman claimed her husband was possessed by a ghost after he crashed his sedan into an electric bicycle and a sidecar motorcycle in the northeastern province of Loei on Sunday, June 8.

Two Thai women, 39 year old Arnutsara and 33 year old Orrawan, urged Channel 3 to help ensure justice for their family members, who were injured and traumatised by the incident, which occurred at approximately 7pm.

The women shared CCTV footage of the accident with the media to expose the erratic behaviour of the reportedly 31 year old drug-addicted driver, whose name has not been disclosed.

In the footage, the driver is seen speeding through a narrow alley in a white sedan, nearly colliding with Arnutsara’s daughter, who was riding her motorcycle. The daughter managed to avoid the crash and continued, but the sedan driver then reversed rapidly, allegedly attempting to hit her. Fortunately, she was able to flee the scene unharmed.

The sedan then moved forward and struck Orrawan’s 11 year old son on the arm. Once again, the driver reversed, seemingly attempting to hit the boy.

The child escaped, but the sedan subsequently crashed into a man and his son who were travelling on a sidecar motorcycle. The five year old boy reportedly fell from the vehicle, but the driver did not stop to check on him.

Arnutsara and Orrawan stated that they reported the incident to officers at Erawan Police Station. Police summoned all parties involved for questioning on Monday, June 9.

The driver agreed to compensate the motorcyclist and his son with 40,000 baht and issued an apology to the women’s children.

However, police reportedly released the suspect without filing any legal charges, leading Arnutsara and Orrawan to raise concerns. They added that officers had found the driver tested positive for drugs but still failed to take legal action.

In a surprising twist, the driver’s wife told Channel 3 that she believed a ghost had possessed her husband during the incident.

She said he returned home behaving strangely, performing eerie traditional Thai dances, groaning, and curling up as though suffering from severe abdominal pain. She later took him to a spiritual medium the next day to exorcise the spirit.

The wife publicly apologised and vowed to prevent any similar incident from occurring in their community in the future.

Police have yet to make a statement to the media regarding any legal consequences for the driver’s drug use.