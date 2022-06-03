Who will be Thailand’s PM by the end of 2022?

https://youtu.be/PF2YRXhkUaA

There are clear and present challenges ahead for the current Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. His hands on the levers controlling the hearts and minds of Thais, and south east Asia’s second largest economy, is in peril.

The next general election in Thailand has to be called before March next year. It’s the prerogative of the sitting PM to call the date and, as in other parliaments around the world, is an advantage to all the election at the most strategically advantageous time and start the process of the next election campaign.

But the question of whether the 2014 coup leader will even get that opportunity has become the latest talk around the parliamentary water cooler.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.