Where to see tonight’s ‘supermoon’ in Thailand, even in the rain

Today marks the world’s biggest celestial event of the year, with the full moon orbiting at its closest point near the Earth, creating a “supermoon” or “buck moon.”

Once the sun goes down tonight in Thailand, the sky will reveal the biggest, brightest moon of the year that can be seen by the naked eye… provided that it isn’t cloudy or raining.

However, it’s monsoon season in Thailand. With heavy rains forecast all over the kingdom this week, we can’t guarantee that you can step outside and see the supermoon in all its glory tonight.

Luckily, the National Astronomical Research Insitute of Thailand (NARIT) is hosting events to observe the supermoon at 4 locations from 6pm – 10pm tonight, rain or shine. Admission is free!

Where to observe the “Supermoon” tonight…

CHIANG MAI: The “supermoon” can be observed at Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark, an observatory, and planetarium located in Mae Rim district in Chiang Mai province in northern Thailand. For more information call 081-8854353.

The “supermoon” can be observed at Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark, an observatory, and planetarium located in Mae Rim district in Chiang Mai province in northern Thailand. For more information call 081-8854353. NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The “supermoon” can be observed at the Regional Observatory for the Public in Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima district in Nakhon Ratchasima province in northeast Thailand. For more information call 086-4291489.

The “supermoon” can be observed at the Regional Observatory for the Public in Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima district in Nakhon Ratchasima province in northeast Thailand. For more information call 086-4291489. CHACHOENGSAO: The “supermoon” can be observed at the Regional Observatory for the Public in Plaeng Yao district, Chachoengsao province in central Thailand. For more information call 084-0882264.

The “supermoon” can be observed at the Regional Observatory for the Public in Plaeng Yao district, Chachoengsao province in central Thailand. For more information call 084-0882264. SONGKHLA: The “supermoon” can be observed at the Regional Observatory for the Public in Mueang district, Songkhla province in southern Thailand. For more information call 095-1450411.

Supermoons, in general, appear 17% bigger and 30% brighter than normal moons, but of the 3 Supermoon’s visible from Earth this year, tonight’s is said to be the biggest and the brightest. The moon will be visible for up to 3 days this week from Tuesday until Friday morning, according to NASA.

SOURCE: NARIT