Burmese migrant killed in bus crash on way to make merit

Tragedy struck yesterday as Burmese migrant workers made their way to make merit to mark Asanha Bucha at Wat Hua Thanon in Sadao district, in southern Thailand. One woman was killed and another 10 were injured when their minibus was hit by a truck.

Witnesses to the accident at 5.35pm, in front of the Sadao Rubber Industry factory on Kanchanawanich Road, said the minibus was carrying 11 women workers from Myanmar.

A trailer truck loaded with containers ploughed into the side of the minibus, while its driver tried to make a U-turn in front of the rubber factory building, the impact jettisoned the bus into a roadside ditch.

The bus driver, Hemmarat Chaithongkaew, escaped with minor injuries while four others were seriously injured as a result of the crash.

The truck driver, 39 year old Thammarong Tongkim, said he was in the far right lane when the minibus suddenly cut in front of him as the driver went to make the U-turn.

Police reported they were examining CCTV footage of the crash before deciding what charges to enforce.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post