National
Wet, wet, wet – warnings out for 36 provinces
As tropical storm Bebinca makes landfall in Vietnam today, 36 provinces in the North, North-east, East and South are bring warned to brace for intensive rain and isolated torrential downpours until Sunday – this from the Meteorological Department’s latest weather forecast this morning.
“At 4 am this morning, tropical storm Bebinca was 400 kilometres northeast of Hanoi, Vietnam, with a maximum sustained wind of about 70km/hour. The storm was moving west at a speed of 16kph. It is expected to reach upper Vietnam tomorrow.”
The TMD say the storm will then weaken to become a tropical depression and a low-pressure cell over Laos by Aug 18. They predict isolated torrential downpours in all regions of the country.
Here are warning in force until August 18…
• Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok and Tak in the North;
• Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Bung Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin and Mukdahan in the Northeast;
• Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the East; and
• Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khirikhan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phangnga and Phuket in the South.
To be affected on Aug 19…
• Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai and Tak in the North; Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the East; and, Ranong, Phangnga and Phuket in the South.
SOURCE: Thai Meterological Department
National
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.
National
Government goes retro with new ‘moral code’ for students
“…kissing the cheeks of a member of the opposite sex or embracing them is “inappropriate.”
The Cabinet has approved the Education Ministry’s new regulations banning students from holding public gatherings, “inappropriate” displays of affection and causing public nuisance. The attempt to control students’ moral and social behaviour is a major step for the Junta, away from building roads and taming dissenting politicians to the private lives of its younger citizens.
The new regulations, which will be implemented after being published in the Royal Gazette, is a revamp of the 2005 regulation on students’ conduct that warned students against public displays of affection and causing a public nuisance at night.
The new regulation now also forbids public assembly likely to disturb order or go against morality, inappropriate acts of affection and obscenity in private and public places, and causing a nuisance. The regulation appears to be heavy on rhetoric but light on specifics, leaving broad interpretation for the ‘moral police’.
Education Ministry spokesperson Chalam Attatham said the 2005 regulation had to be revised in line with modern society and to close some loopholes.
He says the new rules better aim to protect students and promote acts that are appropriate and socially responsible. He said that though student behaviour seems to be improving, with fewer cases of them engaging in brawls, “[the new regulations] will give schools and authorities a tool to oversee their students”.
Meanwhile, Montri Sintawichai, director of the Child Protection Foundation, said: “What students need is not punishment, they need help.
“If a student is at risk of or is engaged in acts of sexual intimacy, apart from alerting the school or parents, we will also need good measures to help [them] continue their education and prevent such acts in the future,” he said.
Montri said a public assembly that may cause indecency and public nuisance is too broadly defined, as it could include singing or playing the guitar loudly.
Warat Phrueksakulnan, the director of Bureau of Scout Movement, Red Cross Youth and Student Affairs, said in an interview with Kom Chad Luek, that kissing the cheeks of a member of the opposite sex or embracing them is “inappropriate”.
Warat added that authorities overseeing student conduct should deter students from such acts by conducting random patrols at risk-prone areas every month and keeping a close watch during events such as Valentine’s Day.
Some students, however, find the regulations too intrusive.
Piyamanida Tumcha from Chulalongkorn University said the regulation infringed on her rights. “What if I like skateboarding, but people in my neighbourhood say it causes a public annoyance, am I banned from it?” she said.
She also questioned how the regulation could be enforced effectively, especially the ban on physical affection in public and private places.
“If it is done in private, I wonder how it harms the public? Also, if it is done in private places, how can they know and enforce the regulation?” she asked.
STORY: The Nation
National
Toon’s back on the road again
“The director admits there were many times when he was sure Toon couldn’t possibly finish his mission.”
A documentary comes out next month and follows the epic run led by Athiwara ‘Toon’ Khongmalai when he ran Thailand – south to north – to raise funds for Thailand’s public hospitals.
The trials, tribulations and triumphs captured on 16,300 minutes of footage filmed throughout the 55 day journey of rock star Toon as he ran from Betong, Yala in Thailand’s deep south to northernmost district of Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, are being told in the new documentary “2215 Chuea Baa Kla Kao” coming out on September 6.
The “2215” in the title, which translates as “2215, Belief, Crazy, Brave and Take a Step”, refers to the 2,215-kilometre journey that Toon undertook at the end of last year – slightly more than his planned run of 2,191km. That increase was down to his stops in different place along the way, as he went to local schools, visited the elderly waiting to donate money for the project and to government offices.
In the end, Toon’s overwhelmingly successful crosscountry run raised more than 1.2 billion baht for 11 public hospitals across the country.
In a nice twist, duty free giant King Power is expressing its thanks to Toon’s efforts by covering the admission price of 720,000 tickets so that Thais can watch the documentary for free between September 6 and 16. It is estimated that this will cost King Power some 144 million baht over and above its already generous donation of 100 million baht during the charity run.
“This is how I wanted to pay back the people who supported me during the run. They gave that support for free and now it’s time for me to give back,” says Toon.
Many Thais, of course, watched the live broadcast of the 55 day run and director Nottapon Boonprakob is quick to explain that the documentary contains plenty of behind-the-scenes footage that adds to the power of the story.
“The live broadcast really only shows Toon and his followers running. Through this film, we want to portray what drove him to undertake the mission, how he was able to succeed and what pushed him to complete it despite the many obstacles and injuries,” says the director.
With so much footage to choose from, Nottapon has carefully selected the scenes that tell the real story of the marathon journey.
“I don’t want to over praise him as a hero but portray him as an ordinary man with a passion to do something for others and an individual who can be weak and feel pain like anybody else. The documentary shows the unseen parts of the journey and gives us a better understanding of this man,” says the director.
Nottapon adds that this is not a conventional documentary with interviews and flashbacks. Yes, it does contain a few interviews but mainly relies on events and situations to reveal Toon Bodyslam. The idea for the documentary was initiated by Toon himself, when he approached GDH a while back to ask whether they could do anything with the footage of an earlier run from Bangkok to Bang Saphan in Prachuap Khiri Khan. He later amended his request, telling the studio he would be running from Betong to Mae Sai. Producer Wanruedee Pongsittisak thought it was a crazy idea but was nonetheless happy to support the project.
“I joined Toon’s first charity run Bangkok to Bang Saphan – and was overwhelmed by the positive energy along the route, so of course I was happy to support him,” Wanruedee says.
GDH handed the project to Nottapon, who had previously worked with its former incarnation of GTH as a scriptwriter for the movies directed by his elder brother Chayanop, namely “Suckseed” and “May Who?” He has also directed TV commercials and music videos and took the Social Documentary Film course at the School of Visual Arts in New York City.
After a recent screening of the documentary, Toon remained silent. The nervous production team put his quietness down to the fact that he probably didn’t like the film.
“It is not that I don’t like it,” he said later. “The point is I have my own picture and the movie collects valuable information along the run, by not focusing on me. But after they explained why they opted to present this way, I don’t have anything against it.
“The story should create a force or inspire people to do something that benefits them personally or the wider society such as starting jogging or taking care of their health. That was my intention and I hope the documentary will achieve that aim,” says Toon.
The director opted to keep the crew small, selected four people to man the two cameras and two more for editing. The two camera teams followed the run from the beginning, shooting on two motorcycles or from the top of a car and capturing interesting moments along the way including the cheering crowds along the road. They also followed Toon in the car he used to rest. At the end of each day, the two editors would go through the footage and write the daily record.
“Shooting this movie was tough and exhausting work as we had to carry the camera all day long. The camera broke and we had an accident but how could we complain when we saw him running even though he was tired?” says the director.
The trailer shows Toon crying out in pain when the doctor treats him for an injury – and there were several during the run – and as he relaxes in the private area, scenes that were not included in the live broadcast. Like many people who witnessed the run, the director admits there were many times when he was sure Toon couldn’t possibly finish his mission.
Watch a preview of the documentary here…
https://web.facebook.com/kaokonlakao/videos/1936662926423542/
“His fitness preparation wasn’t really designed for a crosscountry run because he continued to work hard, didn’t get enough rest and didn’t even manage his diet, all of which are essentials to prepare the body for a tough mission,” he says.
Free screenings will be available from September 6-16 nationwide at Major Cineplex and SF Cinema and limited to one show a day during weekdays and two screenings a day on weekends.
Toon will also take the movie on a road show nationwide from September to February and hold activities like short charity runs along with screenings.
Donations can be made through different channels: at the donation box, using the QR code via mobile banking, by SMS or through SCB Bank account 0163045567.
For more information, visit Facebook.com/kaokonlakao/
Beachgoers banned from swimming at Phuket beaches until crocodile is caught
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Gotcha! Phuket’s crocodile caught at Layan Beach
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
5 property checks buyers mysteriously overlook in Thailand
What a difference an airport could make
Phuket crocodile discovered on Kata Noi Beach
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Find your dream property in Thailand
Kathu Street Festival, preserving culture and tradition
Kathu Culture Street Festival until Sunday night
Rawai Mayor confirms 3 metre crocodile off Nai Harn beach
Pattaya’s reinvention successful – “TAT strongly opposes any form of sex tourism”
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
Smoking ban enforced on Pattaya beaches
Observations of a working expat couple, and their 9.5 kilogram cat ‘George’
Malaysian tourist caught lying to Chiang Mai police
Signs posted warning land encroachers in Rassada
DSI crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees: Law firm raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui
Police ‘good nature’ is actually a really bad idea
Wet, wet, wet – warnings out for 36 provinces
Chiang Mai’s Doi Suthep houses to be immediately vacated
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Government goes retro with new ‘moral code’ for students
Warning for boats going to sea until August 19
Toon’s back on the road again
Weather and dam authorities say they’re ready for the impact of Bebinca
Three year old suffocates in Pattani school van
Phuket 13 beaches get ‘star’ treatment from environment office
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 18, 2018
Trending
-
Thai Life5 days ago
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
-
National4 days ago
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
-
Phuket3 days ago
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
-
Phuket6 days ago
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
-
Phuket3 days ago
One rescued, one dead, one missing in Phuket surf
-
Phuket2 days ago
Central Phuket opens on September 10
-
Phuket4 days ago
Speedboat explodes into fire in Phang Nga
You must be logged in to post a comment Login