Thailand
Wednesday Covid Update: 25,164 new cases; provincial totals
80 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 24,497 with 2,799 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 25,164 new Covid-19 cases and 24,770 recoveries. There are now 237,128 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 43 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,423,956 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,200,521 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 127,658,569 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 59,350 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 16,865 received their second dose, and 93,327 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Chon Buri – 1,434
Bangkok – 3,378
Samut Prakan – 869
Ubon Ratchathani – 270
Phuket – 296
Khon Kaen – 504
Chiang Mai – 443
Nonthaburi – 646
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 1,188
Rayong – 449
Udon Thani – 314
Buriram – 547
Surat Thani – 208
Maha Sarakham – 314
Nakhon Ratchasima – 453
Pathum Thani – 296
Samut Sakhon – 732
Songkhla – 700
Pattalung – 330
Chachoengsao – 605
Sisaket – 368
Kalasin – 250
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 276
Roi Et – 452
Surin – 346
Nakhon Sawan – 319
Prachin Buri – 313
Nakhon Pathom – 486
Lampang – 185
Pitsanuloak – 172
Saraburi – 125
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 356
Trang – 108
Phang Nga – 95
Chaiyaphum – 205
Tak – 233
Lop Buri – 99
Petchabun – 141
Krabi – 183
Kanchanaburi – 250
Ratchaburi – 575
Chanthaburi – 328
Sakon Nakhon – 126
Nong Kai – 191
Trat – 164
Yasothon – 150
Nan – 177
Srakaew – 295
Chumporn – 212
Payao – 89
Nakhon Panom – 86
Mukdaharn – 63
Chiang Rai – 32
Phetchburi – 373
Pattani – 145
Suphan Buri – 499
Kamphaeng Phet – 154
Nakhon Nayok – 184
Satun – 299
Bueng Karn – 125
Amnat Charoen – 85
Yala – 138
Uthai Thani – 79
Mae Hong Son – 44
Loei – 137
Nong Bua Lumphu – 82
Chainat – 44
Pichit – 39
Phrae – 56
Uttaradit – 166
Sukhothai – 196
Narathiwas – 122
Samut Songkhram – 267
Ranong – 213
Lamphun – 3
Ang Thong – 131
Singburi – 66
