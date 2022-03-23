Wednesday Covid Update: 25,164 new cases; provincial totals

80 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 24,497 with 2,799 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 25,164 new Covid-19 cases and 24,770 recoveries. There are now 237,128 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 43 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,423,956 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,200,521 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 127,658,569 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 59,350 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 16,865 received their second dose, and 93,327 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 1,434

Bangkok – 3,378

Samut Prakan – 869

Ubon Ratchathani – 270

Phuket – 296

Khon Kaen – 504

Chiang Mai – 443

Nonthaburi – 646

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 1,188

Rayong – 449

Udon Thani – 314

Buriram – 547

Surat Thani – 208

Maha Sarakham – 314

Nakhon Ratchasima – 453

Pathum Thani – 296

Samut Sakhon – 732

Songkhla – 700

Pattalung – 330

Chachoengsao – 605

Sisaket – 368

Kalasin – 250

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 276

Roi Et – 452

Surin – 346

Nakhon Sawan – 319

Prachin Buri – 313

Nakhon Pathom – 486

Lampang – 185

Pitsanuloak – 172

Saraburi – 125

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 356

Trang – 108

Phang Nga – 95

Chaiyaphum – 205

Tak – 233

Lop Buri – 99

Petchabun – 141

Krabi – 183

Kanchanaburi – 250

Ratchaburi – 575

Chanthaburi – 328

Sakon Nakhon – 126

Nong Kai – 191

Trat – 164

Yasothon – 150

Nan – 177

Srakaew – 295

Chumporn – 212

Payao – 89

Nakhon Panom – 86

Mukdaharn – 63

Chiang Rai – 32

Phetchburi – 373

Pattani – 145

Suphan Buri – 499

Kamphaeng Phet – 154

Nakhon Nayok – 184

Satun – 299

Bueng Karn – 125

Amnat Charoen – 85

Yala – 138

Uthai Thani – 79

Mae Hong Son – 44

Loei – 137

Nong Bua Lumphu – 82

Chainat – 44

Pichit – 39

Phrae – 56

Uttaradit – 166

Sukhothai – 196

Narathiwas – 122

Samut Songkhram – 267

Ranong – 213

Lamphun – 3

Ang Thong – 131

Singburi – 66