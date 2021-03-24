“We Travel Together” plan to boost domestic tourism expanded | Thaiger

Thailand
“We Travel Together” plan to boost domestic tourism expanded
Thai lawmakers are giving the third phase of the government’s “We Travel Together” scheme a green light to continue boosting domestic tourism. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha along with other lawmakers approved the scheme, titled “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” in Thai, which is a programme that subsidises hotel bookings. The scheme’s third phase is set to cover an additional 2 million people while the government is adding a new domestic tourism stimulus package called the Tour Tiew Thai.
The extension was originally rejected by the cabinet after too many fraudulent claims plagued the first 2 stages of the programme. To help stop those from taking advantage of the scheme, The Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Tourism and Sports Ministry are redesigning the system.
“We Travel Together” was scheduled to end on April 30, but after the TAT presented improvements along with a proposal to expand the coverage and duration, the new extension will be in place through August 31. The current package encourages travel by having the government pay 40% of the normal room rates for customers staying at registered properties. Hotels must submit room rates and the number of rooms when joining the programme.
Under the programme, properties are required to re-register to allow the TAT to confirm their information and to reduce potential fraud. Tourists must book their rooms 7 days in advance. E-vouchers will be issued after properties are approved, but have been changed from a 900 baht weekend rate to a flat 600 baht per day.
The Tour Tiew Thai scheme is similar to the We Travel Together programme with the government paying 40% of package tours, not exceeding 5,000 baht. The goal is for 1 million travellers to participate through August 31. Tour packages must be booked with a domestic tourism agency and be a minimum of 3 days and 2 nights with a 12,500 baht value. The programme is only valid for travellers over 18 and for travel during the week from Sunday to Thursday.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Thailand
Tom yum goong to be nominated for UNESCO cultural heritage list
Thailand’s famous hot and spicy shrimp soup, or tom yum goong, as it’s better known locally, is being nominated for inclusion on UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list. Thai PBS World reports that the government has approved a proposal from the Culture Ministry that the renowned dish be put forward for inclusion.
UNESCO established its Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage with the aim of ensuring better protection of important intangible cultural heritages worldwide and the awareness of their significance. Through a compendium of the different oral and intangible treasures of humankind worldwide, the programme aims to draw attention to the importance of safeguarding intangible heritage, which UNESCO has identified as an essential component and as a repository of cultural diversity and of creative expression – Wikipedia
Traisulee Traisoranakul, deputy government spokesperson, says the soup represents the simplicity of life among rural farming communities along the rivers and canals of central Thailand, where the cuisine is linked to the surrounding nature.
Tom yum goong is made by adding fresh shrimp to boiling water containing a mix of herbs, including kaffir lime leaves, fresh lemongrass, and fresh galangal, all of which are usually grown in back gardens in Thailand. Traisulee says in addition to being symbolic of a simple way of life, the dish is good for you too.
“Hence, tom yum goong reflects the simplicity and the way of life of Thai people, which is both self-dependent and dependent on nature. The dish is good for health.”
Tom yum goong is considered a healthy dish due to the fact that it’s low in fat and many of the ingredients have their own health benefits. According to Traisulee, the dish also reflects the practice of Buddhism among many Thais, whose religion often means they don’t eat meat from large animals, particularly on holy days.
Other features of Thai life already registered on UNESCO’s list include traditional Thai massage and the Khon mask dance.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Crime
25 people may face charges over the death of Thai model after a Bangkok party
At least 25 people may face charges related to the death of a Thai model known as a “pretty.” Wichayaporn “Wawa” Wisetsombat died last month after working as a hostess at a private house party in Bangkok. Medical examiners say the 33 year old had methamphetamine, ketamine, ecstasy and diazepam in her system.
Wawa died at a hospital after working at party at a luxury home in Bangkok’s Chatuchak area. She had been hired to serve drinks. In a previous report by the Bangkok Post, doctors said she died from respiratory and blood system failure.
Investigators are still gathering evidence before issuing the summonses and arrest warrants for the 25 people suspected of being linked to the model’s death, according to the deputy metropolitan police commissioner Jiraphat Phoomjit. He adds that they will also be charged with violating the Emergency Decree.
Many so-called “pretties” work as hostesses at parties that often involve alcohol, drugs and sex work. Some work at promotional events like auto shows. One pretty who spoke to Thai media last month, said that the parties are even categorised depending if drugs or sex are involved, or if the job is just entertainment.
Abuse and danger of the Thai model entertainment industry was brought to light back in 2019 when another model was found dead in the lobby of a Bangkok condominium. 25 year old Thitima “Lunlabelle” Noraphanpipha died from “extreme alcohol intoxication,” according to an autopsy report. 6 people were found guilty for involvement in her death.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Protests
Another pro-democracy protest confirmed for Bangkok today
The pro-democracy Ratsadon group has announced another anti-government protest to be held in Bangkok today. News of the rally was posted on the Facebook page of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration group, with organisers pledging to ensure the safety of participants.
“March 24, 2021 bring your bags and tie your shoelaces. There will be a rally stage this time and of course rally speeches. Security will be ensured for all participants. Keep an eye out for further updates (on the planned protest]) #March24Mob #End112 #FreeOurFriends.”
At least 33 people were injured at a rally in the capital on Saturday when police deployed rubber bullets, tear gas, and water cannon in an attempt to disperse protesters. Reporters and police officers were among the injured, with one reporter having to be hospitalised for a head scan after allegedly being hit by a rubber bullet.
The Bangkok Post reports that yesterday, the group Resistant Citizen held another rally at around 5pm outside the Supreme Court on Ratchadamnoen Avenue, in Bangkok. Protesters were calling for the release of suspects currently held on lèse majesté charges, who have had their bail requests denied multiple times. The 11 detainees include Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, Chai-amorn “Ammy The Bottom Blues” Kaewwiboonpan, Jatupat “Pai Dao Din” Boonpattararaksa, Panupong “Mike” Jadnok, and Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul.
Thanakrit Chit-arirat from the Justice Ministry says Parit has now been moved from Bangkok Remand Prison to a facility in the central province of Pathum Thani, where he will carry out his 15 days’ sentence for contempt of court. The activist was sentenced after he tried to read out a statement at the end of a court hearing, in which he declared his intention to go on hunger strike.
The Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsutin, has ordered that Parit be examined by a doctor each morning while he is on hunger strike. Although he is not eating food, it’s understood the protest leader is drinking milk and taking electrolytes.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
