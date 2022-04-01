Villagers pay homage to giant mango in central Thailand

Villagers offered incense to a giant mango in Uthai Thani province in central Thailand on Wednesday. Locals believe that the mango, weighing in at 1.8 kilograms, is sure to bring good luck. The average mango weighs in at a measly 150 grams in comparison.

The owner of the mango, 47 year old Wirat Haewphet, is a farmer with many mango trees. Wirat said she has never seen a mango of this grandeur before. The mango has a very unique shape too, she added. A clip shows villagers lighting incense and praying to the mango.

If you believe in the good fortune of the mango, the villagers recommend buying a lottery ticket using the number 682, the number inscribed on the incense block.

