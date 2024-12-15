Villagers hope for lottery luck from century-old Takian trees

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Villagers in Prachinburi have once again flocked to the revered century-old twin Takian trees, hoping for another stroke of luck after a successful lottery draw. Residents of Nong Tang village, located in the Kabin Buri district, have been visiting the site to offer traditional Thai attire and other dedications to the spirit of the trees. The villagers, who previously received good fortune from the trees, are keen to maintain their streak of luck for the upcoming lottery draw on December 16.

Previously, the twin Takian trees, which require two people to encircle them, bestowed the number 61, leading villagers to win substantial prizes. In gratitude and hope for continued fortune, locals have returned with offerings, including Thai garments, three-coloured fabrics, and red drinks, to honour the trees.

The residents have been actively engaging in rituals to seek blessings by lighting incense and appealing to the guardian spirits of the Takian trees. During a recent visit, the number 948 appeared during a traditional incense ritual, creating much excitement among the hopeful villagers.

The appearance of numbers 83 and 76, clearly visible at the base of the trees after sprinkling talcum powder and rubbing the area, added to the anticipation, reported KhaoSod.

“We’re hopeful that this will bring us good fortune once more,” one villager expressed while documenting the event on their mobile phone. Capturing these numbers has become a common practice among the community, as they plan to use them in the upcoming lottery draw.

