Villagers hope for lottery luck from century-old Takian trees

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 11:28, 15 December 2024| Updated: 11:28, 15 December 2024
101 1 minute read
Villagers hope for lottery luck from century-old Takian trees
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Villagers in Prachinburi have once again flocked to the revered century-old twin Takian trees, hoping for another stroke of luck after a successful lottery draw. Residents of Nong Tang village, located in the Kabin Buri district, have been visiting the site to offer traditional Thai attire and other dedications to the spirit of the trees. The villagers, who previously received good fortune from the trees, are keen to maintain their streak of luck for the upcoming lottery draw on December 16.

Previously, the twin Takian trees, which require two people to encircle them, bestowed the number 61, leading villagers to win substantial prizes. In gratitude and hope for continued fortune, locals have returned with offerings, including Thai garments, three-coloured fabrics, and red drinks, to honour the trees.

Advertisements

The residents have been actively engaging in rituals to seek blessings by lighting incense and appealing to the guardian spirits of the Takian trees. During a recent visit, the number 948 appeared during a traditional incense ritual, creating much excitement among the hopeful villagers.

The appearance of numbers 83 and 76, clearly visible at the base of the trees after sprinkling talcum powder and rubbing the area, added to the anticipation, reported KhaoSod.

Related news

“We’re hopeful that this will bring us good fortune once more,” one villager expressed while documenting the event on their mobile phone. Capturing these numbers has become a common practice among the community, as they plan to use them in the upcoming lottery draw.

Villagers hope for lottery luck from century-old Takian trees | News by Thaiger

In related news, a humble Thai man from Chai Nat, Thailand, bagged an extraordinary 12 million baht after a fluke win in the lottery. What he thought would be a simple flutter on a local draw turned into a life-changing windfall, all thanks to a lucky twist of fate.

Advertisements

At 4:30pm on December 1, Chomphon, a resident of Hang Nam Sakhon subdistrict in Manorom district, strolled into the Hang Nam Sakhon Provincial Police Station to have his incredible luck officially recorded.

Latest Thailand News
Police arrest loan shark gang at Ministry of Culture Bangkok News

Police arrest loan shark gang at Ministry of Culture

22 minutes ago
Phuket launches youth justice programme for safer communities Phuket News

Phuket launches youth justice programme for safer communities

29 minutes ago
German man saved by Pattaya rescue team after balcony incident Pattaya News

German man saved by Pattaya rescue team after balcony incident

38 minutes ago
Police Region 5 seizes 6.8 million meth pills in major bust Crime News

Police Region 5 seizes 6.8 million meth pills in major bust

2 hours ago
Villagers hope for lottery luck from century-old Takian trees Thailand News

Villagers hope for lottery luck from century-old Takian trees

2 hours ago
Intoxicated driver wreaks havoc in Pattaya, crashes into sidecar Pattaya News

Intoxicated driver wreaks havoc in Pattaya, crashes into sidecar

3 hours ago
Landslide on Koh Samui leaves two missing amid heavy rain South Thailand News

Landslide on Koh Samui leaves two missing amid heavy rain

3 hours ago
Grenade attack at Tak fair leaves three dead and 48 injured Crime News

Grenade attack at Tak fair leaves three dead and 48 injured

3 hours ago
Saudi couple rescued after Jet Ski capsizes off Jomtien Beach Pattaya News

Saudi couple rescued after Jet Ski capsizes off Jomtien Beach

3 hours ago
Heavy rains and strong winds expected in 19 Thai provinces Thailand News

Heavy rains and strong winds expected in 19 Thai provinces

4 hours ago
Hua Hin Airport to gain international status by next year Hua Hin News

Hua Hin Airport to gain international status by next year

4 hours ago
Concrete beam falls at Bangkok site, damages vehicles, no injuries (video) Bangkok News

Concrete beam falls at Bangkok site, damages vehicles, no injuries (video)

4 hours ago
Chinese murder suspect caught at Phuket Airport Crime News

Chinese murder suspect caught at Phuket Airport

4 hours ago
Deadly floods hit Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat South Thailand News

Deadly floods hit Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat

5 hours ago
Myanmar boat seized in Thailand for shrimp smuggling Crime News

Myanmar boat seized in Thailand for shrimp smuggling

5 hours ago
Motorcyclist dragged 800 metres in Phuket hit-and-run Crime News

Motorcyclist dragged 800 metres in Phuket hit-and-run

23 hours ago
Woman arrested with 2,000 meth pills in Bang Yai Central Thailand News

Woman arrested with 2,000 meth pills in Bang Yai

24 hours ago
British suspect arrested for Pattaya gold chain thefts Crime News

British suspect arrested for Pattaya gold chain thefts

24 hours ago
Tourists in Uthai Thani climb mountain for lottery numbers Northern Thailand News

Tourists in Uthai Thani climb mountain for lottery numbers

1 day ago
Rangers intercept 200kg crystal meth from Laos at Loei border Crime News

Rangers intercept 200kg crystal meth from Laos at Loei border

1 day ago
Bangkok police dismantle begging ring, uncover 300k baht cash Bangkok News

Bangkok police dismantle begging ring, uncover 300k baht cash

1 day ago
Krungthai Bank warns customers of scam letters Bangkok News

Krungthai Bank warns customers of scam letters

1 day ago
Beach wars: Kata’s shores overrun by chair chaos Phuket News

Beach wars: Kata’s shores overrun by chair chaos

1 day ago
Former officer arrested after abducting wife in Surat Thani Crime News

Former officer arrested after abducting wife in Surat Thani

1 day ago
Woman found dead with multiple stab wounds in Ang Thong Central Thailand News

Woman found dead with multiple stab wounds in Ang Thong

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

German man saved by Pattaya rescue team after balcony incident

German man saved by Pattaya rescue team after balcony incident

Published: 13:14, 15 December 2024
Police Region 5 seizes 6.8 million meth pills in major bust

Police Region 5 seizes 6.8 million meth pills in major bust

Published: 11:42, 15 December 2024
Intoxicated driver wreaks havoc in Pattaya, crashes into sidecar

Intoxicated driver wreaks havoc in Pattaya, crashes into sidecar

Published: 11:15, 15 December 2024
Landslide on Koh Samui leaves two missing amid heavy rain

Landslide on Koh Samui leaves two missing amid heavy rain

Published: 11:04, 15 December 2024
Check Also
Close