Venomous snake rescued from beer in Australia

Australian reptile rescuers have come to the rescue of a thirsty snake found with its head wedged inside the ring-pull opening at the top of a beer can.

Photos and video posted to Facebook by Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation show rescuers responding to a report of a snake trapped in a beer can in Brighton, Queensland.

The rescuers arrived to find the venomous red-bellied black snake’s head stuck inside a can of Victoria Bitter, a popular brand of beer.

The rescuers used tools to cut through the can and free the snake.

They discovered the snake had likely not been in search of a stiff drink — there was a dead frog inside the can.

The state of the frog’s decay indicated the snake had likely been trapped in the can for a few days, the rescuers said.

The red-bellied black snake is a species of venomous snake endemic to Australia.

The red-bellied black snake is a species of venomous snake endemic to Australia.

It is one of eastern Australia's most commonly encountered snakes.

Although its venom can cause illness, a bite from this snake is rarely fatal.

No deaths have been recorded from its bite, which is less venomous than many other Australian snakes.

