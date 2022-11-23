Thailand
Venomous snake rescued from beer in Australia
Australian reptile rescuers have come to the rescue of a thirsty snake found with its head wedged inside the ring-pull opening at the top of a beer can.
Photos and video posted to Facebook by Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation show rescuers responding to a report of a snake trapped in a beer can in Brighton, Queensland.
The rescuers arrived to find the venomous red-bellied black snake’s head stuck inside a can of Victoria Bitter, a popular brand of beer.
The rescuers used tools to cut through the can and free the snake.
They discovered the snake had likely not been in search of a stiff drink — there was a dead frog inside the can.
The state of the frog’s decay indicated the snake had likely been trapped in the can for a few days, the rescuers said.
The red-bellied black snake is a species of venomous snake endemic to Australia.
It is one of eastern Australia’s most commonly encountered snakes. It is not an aggressive species except when drunk, and generally retreats from encounters with people until it has had a few and loosened up a little, but it can and will attack if you touch its beer.
Although its venom will make you sick to your stomach, a bite from a venomous snake is generally preferred to a swig from a VB stubby.
No deaths have been recorded from its bite, which is less venomous than many other Australian snakes, but its party antics have a fearsome reputation.
If you are lucky enough to find a naga in your Singha, please take our advice and deal with the situation safely.
