Connect with us

Thailand

Vaccine Jai program aims to fight Covid-19 related suicide

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Vaccine Jai suicide prevention campaign aims to help people struggling during Covid-19. (via NNT/PhotoStockEditor)

A new campaign has been launched that puts a spotlight on the problem of people driven to suicide as a result of the devastating effects of Covid-19 on life in Thailand now. Vaccine Jai translates literally to a “vaccine for your heart” and is the name of a program created by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation to address Covid-19 related suicides.

A virtual seminar was convened with the Department of Mental Health and Srinakharinwirot University to launch the new program aimed at helping people balance their mental health in emotionally stressful times like this to avoid suicide. The program serves as an online assessment tool designed to provide guidance to people coping with the pressures that Covid-19 have brought to many lives throughout Thailand.

Vaccine Jai helps evaluate mental health and identify risks for people struggling to survive during the pandemic. It aims to encourage people to focus and reinvigorate people’s mental health, give them a bit of a virtual pep talk by asking a series of 20 questions designed to provide comfort and inspire positive thinking. The questions will change each month so users in need of a boost can access the tool more than once, and it will be available at any time, day or night.

The director of the Thai Health Promotion Foundation says the tool was created for everyone but is especially aimed at workers in the tourism industry. More than 4 million people working in the tourist sector have lost their jobs, and with the inability to make any money and support themselves or their families, they are at high risk for suicidal thoughts.

Many have struggled to make ends meet during the pandemic, with more sectors launching protests around the country demanding government assistance. A recent tragic story of a food cart vending couple who committed suicide to escape loan sharks made headlines shedding light on a too-often overlooked way that the Covid-19 pandemic can be deadly.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on Life Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand40 seconds ago

Vaccine Jai program aims to fight Covid-19 related suicide
Bangkok8 mins ago

Parks, hair salons and other additional closures in Bangkok until August 2
Best of18 mins ago

Best Beachfront Hotels in Phuket
Sponsored1 day ago

How Foreigners Can Attain Business Visa in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

World33 mins ago

Nestle’s “Negrita” cookie to get new, non race based name
Thailand60 mins ago

Monkey sneaks into Lop Buri home and steals food from the refrigerator – VIDEO
Thailand1 hour ago

6 people arrested after police raid sex party at Bangkok hotel
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
Best of1 hour ago

Pay a visit to one of these top hotels in Chiang Rai
Thailand2 hours ago

4 small earthquakes rattle Kanchanaburi, no injuries reported
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Thailand3 hours ago

Suphan Buri car accident kills 2, injures 4; all had Covid, 3 knew
Thailand3 hours ago

315 inmates at Khon Kaen prison test positive for Covid-19
Bangkok4 hours ago

2 people infected with Covid-19 rally in Bangkok to demand medical care
Thailand4 hours ago

Samut Sakhon man allegedly sold police badges on Facebook
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

Health Ministry asks vaccine importers to prepare procurement plans for next year
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending