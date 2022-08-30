Connect with us

Crime

UPDATE: Famous Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ flees Thailand over 2 billion baht Forex scam accusations

Published

 on 

UPDATE

Today, Thailand’s Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for 30 year old “Nutty,” the famous YouTuber, after collecting evidence that she defrauded over 6,000 victims of more than 2 billion baht.

Nutty is wanted on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud the public and two other charges.

The court says Nutty’s case is linked to the case of a Thai and Singaporean couple arrested in Malaysia on fraud charges. The couple allegedly failed to deliver luxury goods – mostly watches – worth US$32 million to customers.

Nutty, from Pathum Thani province, has legally changed her name three times, added the court. Her current legal name is Suchata Kongsupachak and her previous names were “Leah Kongchak” and “Natthamon Kongchak.”

Nutty’s whereabouts remain unknown, although she is thought to have fled to Malaysia.

SOURCE: KhaoSod

ORIGINAL STORY

A famous Thai YouTuber named ‘Nutty’ is nowhere to be found after she was accused of scamming victims of over 2 billion baht in a Forex scam. Nattamon “Nutty” Khongchak is believed to have defrauded over 6,000 victims.

In a ‘Pinky‘ type fraud case, another Thai influencer has used their Internet fame to encourage fans to invest in a scam. On YouTube, 29 year old Nutty claimed to be a successful Forex trader and encouraged her 800,000 YouTube followers to invest in Forex.

According to fraud lawyer Phaisal Ruangrit, one “investor” deposited 18 million baht directly into Nutty’s bank account.

Five months ago, Nutty invited her followers to deposit money into her account, promising 25% returns for three-month contracts, 30% returns for six-month contracts, and 35% on 12 month contracts – promising to pay returns every month.

In April, customers began complaining that they hadn’t yet seen any returns on their “investments.” In May, Nutty posted on Instagram to say she made a “big mistake” in trading and lost all the money. However, she did say she would pay people back.

In June, Nutty said herself that she was being sued in two separate cases. She added that if she was imprisoned, she wouldn’t be able to pay people back at all.

On Sunday, the popular Thai Facebook page ‘Drama Addict’ claimed they had received information that Nutty had fled to Malaysia.

One of her victims said is offering a reward of 1 million baht to anyone who can provide information that would lead to her arrest. Sanook reports that the victim has raised the reward up to 2 million baht for any whistleblower who can help catch Nutty.

Natty graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts from Rangsit University and became famous online for doing dance covers of popular Korean songs.

The maximum prison sentence for fraud in Thailand is 20 years.

SOURCE: Sanook, TNN

 

Cabra
2022-08-30 10:21
15 hours ago, ExpatPattaya said: Whatever Forex trader means Foreign exchange or currency trader. Big money to be made right now now that currencies are fluctuating so heavily. With the baht moving so much her sales pitch probably sounded really…
ExpatPattaya
2022-08-30 11:47
1 hour ago, Cabra said: fluctuating so heavily   1 hour ago, Cabra said: Big money to be made LOL, if you can predict correctly which way it is fluctuating, yes money can be made, otherwise it is lost.   Why…
Cabra
2022-08-30 13:06
1 hour ago, ExpatPattaya said: LOL, if you can predict correctly which way it is fluctuating, yes money can be made, otherwise it is lost.   That's how markets work. Stocks, bonds, currencies. 
Janneman
2022-08-30 14:57
2 hours ago, ExpatPattaya said: LOL, if you can predict correctly which way it is fluctuating, yes money can be made, otherwise it is lost.   Why would anyone with money like that not use a licenced broker?  I can predict…
Grumpish
2022-08-30 15:56
I see people touting forex schemes all over the place online, all trying to tempt the foolish with improbable returns. Thirty seconds of due diligence (Google) will show you that profit margins, even for the pros, are very thin -…

Trending