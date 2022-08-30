Bangkok governor threatens city polluters with huge fines

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt warned polluters of the capital that they face heavy fines if they’re caught pouring oil down the city’s drains.

The 56 year old city chief notified residents in the metropolis that they will be slapped with a 10,000 baht fine for dumping oil into Bangkok sewers.

The Bangkok governor was reacting to pictures circulating on social media of restaurant staff pouring dirty oil down a manhole.

An investigation was immediately launched and, although the restaurant has not yet been named and shame, officials made it known that the outlet is in the Chatuchak district.

Chadchart notified the press that the restaurant would be punished.

“Article 33 of the 1992 Act on the Maintenance of the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country prohibits the dumping of garbage, wastewater or similar things onto public roads or sewers. Violators will be fined a maximum of 10,000 baht. Furthermore, those who alert officials of the violation will be rewarded half of the fine.”

The city chief added residents in the capital can inform or provide evidence to city officials of such violations discretely at the district office or via the Traffy Fondue application.

Chadchart announced the fines as he met with district chiefs and representatives of hawkers to discuss zones for them to sell their products.

The following areas in three districts have been marked out for hawkers so far:

Ratchathewi: Hua Chang bridge, Soi Rang Nam, Soi Senarak

Bangkok Noi: Soi Saeng Suksa

Dusit: Soi Sangkhalok (Vajira Hospital)

SOURCE: Nation