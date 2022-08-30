Connect with us

Bangkok

Bangkok governor threatens city polluters with huge fines

Published

 on 

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt warned polluters of the capital that they face heavy fines if they’re caught pouring oil down the city’s drains.

The 56 year old city chief notified residents in the metropolis that they will be slapped with a 10,000 baht fine for dumping oil into Bangkok sewers.

The Bangkok governor was reacting to pictures circulating on social media of restaurant staff pouring dirty oil down a manhole.

An investigation was immediately launched and, although the restaurant has not yet been named and shame, officials made it known that the outlet is in the Chatuchak district.

Chadchart notified the press that the restaurant would be punished.

“Article 33 of the 1992 Act on the Maintenance of the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country prohibits the dumping of garbage, wastewater or similar things onto public roads or sewers. Violators will be fined a maximum of 10,000 baht. Furthermore, those who alert officials of the violation will be rewarded half of the fine.”

The city chief added residents in the capital can inform or provide evidence to city officials of such violations discretely at the district office or via the Traffy Fondue application.

Chadchart announced the fines as he met with district chiefs and representatives of hawkers to discuss zones for them to sell their products.

The following areas in three districts have been marked out for hawkers so far:

  • Ratchathewi: Hua Chang bridge, Soi Rang Nam, Soi Senarak
  • Bangkok Noi: Soi Saeng Suksa
  • Dusit: Soi Sangkhalok (Vajira Hospital)

SOURCE: Nation

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Fanta
2022-08-30 17:57
They’ll just pour it down the sink or toilet instead. 

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime16 mins ago

UPDATE: Actress’ rape complaint could expose political corruption in Thailand
Thailand29 mins ago

Thailand News Today | “Tourism tax” to affect all non-Thais next year
Crime34 mins ago

UPDATE: Famous Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ flees Thailand over 2 billion baht Forex scam accusations
Sponsored1 day ago

British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Bangkok45 mins ago

Bangkok governor threatens city polluters with huge fines
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai Airways sells five Airbus A340s stored away for 13 years
Best of1 hour ago

Most romantic restaurants in Bangkok for a memorable date night
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Teacher faces jail after student’s punishment leads to crippling injury
Transport3 hours ago

Budget airline Thai AirAsia X to launch two Thailand – Australia routes
Drugs3 hours ago

Government recommits to the banning of vaping and e-cigarettes
Bangkok3 hours ago

Bangkok’s Yaowarat Rd is one of globe’s top 10 hippest places
Phuket3 hours ago

“Unruly” Aussie woman kicked off flight from Thailand to Sydney
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai couple’s 1,000km, 20 hours Songkran motorcycle odyssey
Indonesia4 hours ago

Study: Balinese monkeys use stones to get their rocks off
Economy5 hours ago

Thailand sees more businesses go bankrupt over past 7 months
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand’s acting PM Prawit tells Thai police to clean their act up
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending