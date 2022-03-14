UPDATE: Bus driver in fatal accident tests positive for methamphetamine

The bus driver in the fatal accident where eight passengers died was reportedly high on methamphetamine, also known as “ya ba” meaning “crazy drug.” Dashcam footage from a nearby vehicle shows the double-decker bus crashing into a concrete supporting pillar of an overhead bridge, ripping the right side of the bus. More than 20 people were injured.

Drug tests for one of the two drivers came back positive for methamphetamine. Reports in Thai media say the driver, 30 year old Narinsart Hongsa, confessed to using the illicit drug while driving. Narinsart says he started his shift at Nakhon Ratchasima’s Bus Terminal, driving the Bangkok – Suwannaphum bus was operated by the Transport Company. He says he was driving at 89 kilometres per hour in the neighbouring province Saraburi when he drifted off, causing the bus to hit the pillar on Mittraphap Road.

According to the officers from Mueng Saraburi Police Station, the driver was charged with reckless driving causing death and using drug category 1 while servicing a vehicle. He was now in custody for further prosecution and would be taken to court tomorrow.

SOURCE: Channel 7 | Bangkokbiznews