University students’ protest ignites over senators’ role

A supporter of Move Forward Party shouts during a protest outside Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, July 19. (AP Photo/Wason Wanitchakron)

Activists comprising mainly students, as well as supporters of the Move Forward Party (MFP), held protests at the Kasetsart University, situated in the Bang Khen district of Bangkok, yesterday evening. The protests sparked from the increasing tension and anger against the seemingly prominent role individuals appointed as senators hold in the prolonged political disturbance of the country.

This rally was organised by a student group known as the New Sunrise Party, endorsing the battle cry for protester solidarity as, “Join hands to eradicate evil-hearted senators.” Visitors flocked to the campus around half past four in the afternoon, specifically beside the university auditorium, to publicly show their resentment towards the senators. This political body had decidedly voted against Pita Limjaroenrat, the nominated leader of the Move Forward Party up for prime minister, in two recent parliamentary sessions.

A black flag bearing the phrase “Respect My Vote” fluttered high amidst the crowd and the demonstrators echoed the sentiment through a symbolic three-finger gesture. This visual outcry was directed against the military-elected senators who exercise their right to vote for prime ministers. Advising protestors on the course of action and inspiring the crowd were Pro-democracy activist Patsaravalee “Mind” Tanakitvibulpon, Somyos Preusakasemsuk and human rights lawyer Anon Nampa.

People participating in the rally voiced out their powerful opposition to the senators who cast their votes counter to public preference. Should the situation remain unsatisfactory after the third ballot for prime minister on July 27, the public is expected to organise street-level protests, they declared.

Earlier in the month, on July 13, Pita Limjaroenrat’s initial attempt to become the nation’s 30th prime minister fell flat as he couldn’t win over half the members of parliament. The MFP leader’s subsequent renomination was snubbed by the combined Senate and House members, taking cover under a Parliamentary regulation that deemed the move illegal. Experts in Constitutional studies challenge this decision and call it a severe mistake, if not unconstitutional.

Security personnel vigilantly scrutinised the gathering, marking its historical significance as the first one taking place in a university environment following the Constitutional Court’s decision to temporarily bar Mr Pita from his Member of Parliament position on Wednesday. Kasetsart University, around three years ago, was the setting for one of the premier protests against the military-backed government led by Prayut Chan-o-cha. These demonstrations later transformed into a vast student-led initiative challenging the core establishments.

Future demonstrations appealing to senators and others to value and respect public sentiment are planned for the upcoming Sunday, as reported by the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration and the Thalugaz Group, reports Bangkok Post.