Liberian duo arrested in Bangkok for US$90,000 gold scam

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 13:40, 06 January 2025| Updated: 13:40, 06 January 2025
115 2 minutes read
Liberian duo arrested in Bangkok for US,000 gold scam
Picture courtesy of Thairath

Two Liberian nationals have been detained in connection with a gold-selling scam in Bangkok that resulted in the theft of US$90,000, equivalent to around 3 million baht, from a Thai businessman. The scam involved swapping counterfeit banknotes for genuine ones.

Police Colonel Pansa Amarapitak, the chief of Thong Lor Police Station, announced the arrest of 32 year old Solomon Varney Gaddeh, and 50 year old Yousouf Cherif. The duo was apprehended while walking on Udomsuk Road in Bangkok’s Bang Na district late on January 4.

Advertisements

The arrests came after a complaint was lodged by the owner of an iron and gold ore importing company, who reported that two African men had swindled him out of US$90,000 during a meeting intended for the purchase of 2 kilogrammes of gold.

According to the complaint, the businessman was contacted by a foreign individual known only as Richard through Facebook. Richard proposed selling him 2 kilogrammes of gold bars at a price below market value.

Related news

The businessman agreed to meet Richard, intending to pay US$90,000 in cash during an encounter at the Ibis Bangkok hotel car park located in Soi Sukhumvit 24.

Upon reaching the car park, the Thai man met with Gaddeh and Cherif. Richard did not appear in person but communicated with the buyer by phone, instructing him that the two men were his associates.

ตร.ทองหล่อ ตามรวบแก๊งหลอกขายทองราคาถูก ก่อนสับเปลี่ยนเงินปลอม เชิด 3 ล้านหนี

Advertisements

Gold scam

Richard directed the businessman to drive the men to an outdoor parking area a few hundred metres from the hotel to inspect the gold bars.

The businessman inspected the gold bars and noted no irregularities. While seated in the back of the car, the scammers requested to count the US$90,000, which the victim had placed in a bag on the front passenger seat.

During this process, Richard initiated a video call with the Thai man, creating a distraction that allowed his accomplices to swap the real banknotes with fake ones.

The Liberian men then returned the bag of money to the businessman, claiming they had forgotten their passports and needed to step out of the car, promising to return with the documents in five minutes. They left with the gold in hand.

After an hour of waiting without the men returning and being unable to reach Richard by phone, the businessman examined the banknotes and noticed their unusual texture. A check at a nearby bank confirmed the money was counterfeit, reported Bangkok Post.

Pol. Col. Pansa stated that the suspects admitted to the deception but had already sent the stolen money overseas. Police are continuing their investigation, suspecting the involvement of three additional accomplices in the scam.

Liberian duo arrested in Bangkok for US$90,000 gold scam | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Man arrested in Bangkok for selling illegal firearms online Crime News

Man arrested in Bangkok for selling illegal firearms online

1 minute ago
Child narrowly escapes being trampled by elephant in Sa Kaeo (video) Thailand News

Child narrowly escapes being trampled by elephant in Sa Kaeo (video)

24 minutes ago
Kind foreign man praised for assisting Thai rescue team in traffic jam Bangkok News

Kind foreign man praised for assisting Thai rescue team in traffic jam

31 minutes ago
Thailand battles unsafe PM2.5 dust levels in 67 provinces Environment News

Thailand battles unsafe PM2.5 dust levels in 67 provinces

39 minutes ago
Kuwaiti tourist faces charges after drunken tantrum in Phuket Crime News

Kuwaiti tourist faces charges after drunken tantrum in Phuket

50 minutes ago
Liberian duo arrested in Bangkok for US,000 gold scam Bangkok News

Liberian duo arrested in Bangkok for US$90,000 gold scam

57 minutes ago
University dean dives back into Tangmo mystery with re-enactment Thailand News

University dean dives back into Tangmo mystery with re-enactment

1 hour ago
Kayak accidents near Koh Chang highlight tourist safety concerns Thailand News

Kayak accidents near Koh Chang highlight tourist safety concerns

1 hour ago
Hygiene concerns after foreigner films dishwashing in Thai canal (video) Central Thailand News

Hygiene concerns after foreigner films dishwashing in Thai canal (video)

1 hour ago
Yacht crew member suffers severe burns in Pattaya engine fire Pattaya News

Yacht crew member suffers severe burns in Pattaya engine fire

3 hours ago
Thailand to develop cyber fraud insurance framework Crime News

Thailand to develop cyber fraud insurance framework

3 hours ago
Thai police arrest woman in Facebook job scam Crime News

Thai police arrest woman in Facebook job scam

3 hours ago
Guide lines crossed: Pattaya cops nab four for illegal tour guiding Crime News

Guide lines crossed: Pattaya cops nab four for illegal tour guiding

3 hours ago
Drunk tourist clashes with Phuket bikers over massage ride Crime News

Drunk tourist clashes with Phuket bikers over massage ride

3 hours ago
Deputy PM rolls dice on Thaksin&#8217;s bold online gambling bet Thailand News

Deputy PM rolls dice on Thaksin’s bold online gambling bet

3 hours ago
Shell shock: Coconut factory fire sparks highway pileup Thailand News

Shell shock: Coconut factory fire sparks highway pileup

4 hours ago
Bitcoin soars as ETFs and halving spark a crypto frenzy Business News

Bitcoin soars as ETFs and halving spark a crypto frenzy

4 hours ago
Locals question legality of luxury camping tents on Jomtien Beach Crime News

Locals question legality of luxury camping tents on Jomtien Beach

4 hours ago
Thai university student crashes car, damages 12 electricity poles Bangkok News

Thai university student crashes car, damages 12 electricity poles

4 hours ago
Cold front, hot topic: Thailand braces for a temperature tumble Thailand News

Cold front, hot topic: Thailand braces for a temperature tumble

4 hours ago
Young man killed over debt dispute in Sisaket village Crime News

Young man killed over debt dispute in Sisaket village

4 hours ago
Thaksin sparks outrage with racist remarks in Chiang Rai Northern Thailand News

Thaksin sparks outrage with racist remarks in Chiang Rai

4 hours ago
Bangkok fire leaves elderly man injured, son suspected of arson Bangkok News

Bangkok fire leaves elderly man injured, son suspected of arson

5 hours ago
Vow-ndalism: Bride-to-be wrecks fiancé’s home over unpaid dowry Thailand News

Vow-ndalism: Bride-to-be wrecks fiancé’s home over unpaid dowry

5 hours ago
Waste not, want rot: Cops bust illegal e-waste ring in Samut Sakhon Crime News

Waste not, want rot: Cops bust illegal e-waste ring in Samut Sakhon

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Kind foreign man praised for assisting Thai rescue team in traffic jam

Kind foreign man praised for assisting Thai rescue team in traffic jam

Published: 14:06, 06 January 2025
Thailand battles unsafe PM2.5 dust levels in 67 provinces

Thailand battles unsafe PM2.5 dust levels in 67 provinces

Published: 13:58, 06 January 2025
Kuwaiti tourist faces charges after drunken tantrum in Phuket

Kuwaiti tourist faces charges after drunken tantrum in Phuket

Published: 13:47, 06 January 2025
University dean dives back into Tangmo mystery with re-enactment

University dean dives back into Tangmo mystery with re-enactment

Published: 13:29, 06 January 2025