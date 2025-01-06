Liberian duo arrested in Bangkok for US$90,000 gold scam

Picture courtesy of Thairath

Two Liberian nationals have been detained in connection with a gold-selling scam in Bangkok that resulted in the theft of US$90,000, equivalent to around 3 million baht, from a Thai businessman. The scam involved swapping counterfeit banknotes for genuine ones.

Police Colonel Pansa Amarapitak, the chief of Thong Lor Police Station, announced the arrest of 32 year old Solomon Varney Gaddeh, and 50 year old Yousouf Cherif. The duo was apprehended while walking on Udomsuk Road in Bangkok’s Bang Na district late on January 4.

Advertisements

The arrests came after a complaint was lodged by the owner of an iron and gold ore importing company, who reported that two African men had swindled him out of US$90,000 during a meeting intended for the purchase of 2 kilogrammes of gold.

According to the complaint, the businessman was contacted by a foreign individual known only as Richard through Facebook. Richard proposed selling him 2 kilogrammes of gold bars at a price below market value.

The businessman agreed to meet Richard, intending to pay US$90,000 in cash during an encounter at the Ibis Bangkok hotel car park located in Soi Sukhumvit 24.

Upon reaching the car park, the Thai man met with Gaddeh and Cherif. Richard did not appear in person but communicated with the buyer by phone, instructing him that the two men were his associates.

Advertisements

Gold scam

Richard directed the businessman to drive the men to an outdoor parking area a few hundred metres from the hotel to inspect the gold bars.

The businessman inspected the gold bars and noted no irregularities. While seated in the back of the car, the scammers requested to count the US$90,000, which the victim had placed in a bag on the front passenger seat.

During this process, Richard initiated a video call with the Thai man, creating a distraction that allowed his accomplices to swap the real banknotes with fake ones.

The Liberian men then returned the bag of money to the businessman, claiming they had forgotten their passports and needed to step out of the car, promising to return with the documents in five minutes. They left with the gold in hand.

After an hour of waiting without the men returning and being unable to reach Richard by phone, the businessman examined the banknotes and noticed their unusual texture. A check at a nearby bank confirmed the money was counterfeit, reported Bangkok Post.

Pol. Col. Pansa stated that the suspects admitted to the deception but had already sent the stolen money overseas. Police are continuing their investigation, suspecting the involvement of three additional accomplices in the scam.