Thailand
Undercover police allegedly bust into wrong house in Nakhon Ratchasima
Undercover police from the Northern Thai province of Nakhon Ratchasima accidentally searched the wrong house, much to the surprise of the homeowner, reports Thai media.
The mistake was posted on Facebook. The clip, which has not been made readily available, allegedly shows 4 police officers barging into a villager’s house. In the video, 4 police officers say they have a mission to perform and an argument ensues between them and the homeowner.
The men in the video eventually leave the house without further incident. INN News say they went to the Non Sung Police Station and talked to Rattanapon Tupkaew who confirmed that the men in the video are indeed police officers from the Non Sung Police Station. It was not reported what role Rattanapon plays in the police force.
Thai media reports that the police were acting on a tip that gambling was happening in a home in the village.
So, acting on the tip, police stormed into what they thought was the gambling house only to find no gambling but a confused, none-too-happy homeowner. The unnamed homeowner was reportedly shocked and confused by the police intrusion, especially as the officers were not wearing police uniforms at the time.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Top 11 Wedding Venues in Thailand
Woman advertises free antigen test kits with purchase of water, FDA investigates
Taliban vows no revenge, less restrictions on women this time
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Undercover police allegedly bust into wrong house in Nakhon Ratchasima
Phuket Town lockdown lifted except Downtown Market, Market 2
Koh Samui’s 5 most popular hotels
Snake pops out of Australian grocery store shelf, local woman helps catch and release reptile
Ban lifted on longan fruit to China over mealybugs
Thailand News Today | Millions of Vax on the way, BKK daughter jailed for 12 years | August 18
Police raid birthday party at Bangkok resort, arrest 28 people
Man arrested for allegedly stealing plants valued at 18,500 baht
How to plan the perfect trip to Thailand
Hospitals face alleged favouritism in distribution of vaccines
Dengue fever on the rise in Bangkok, Department of Disease Control reports
Wednesday Covid Update: 20,515 new cases; provincial totals
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
Tourism officials to launch major Phuket marketing campaign overseas
Phuket officials identify “risky” tourist spots following holidaymaker’s murder
Officials say mass testing and isolating in next 2 weeks could flatten Covid-19 curve
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
Phuket Sandbox Express Bus to be ended August 16
Covid-19 plan recruits 2,000 pharmacies in Bangkok to assist
Anti-government protests, clashes with police continue for second day in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
- Protests3 days ago
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
- Bangkok3 days ago
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 21,882 new infections, 209 deaths, new briefs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket restrictions to stay in place until at least the end of the month, exemptions apply
- Business1 day ago
CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 21,882 new infections, provincial totals
Recent comments: