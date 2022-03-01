Connect with us

Thailand

Ukraine Embassy in Thailand asks for donations to support its citizens, save lives

The Embassy of Ukraine in Thailand is seeking donations to support Ukraine and to save lives following Russia’s invasion. The embassy made a post on its Facebook page saying two special accounts in Thai baht have been opened to support the efforts.

Donations can be made to Bangkok Bank account 911-0-20757-9. The embassy says “each donation matters.”

Both Ukrainian and Russian expats and tourists in Thailand have protested Russia’s attacks. Rallies have been held in Phuket, with crowds holding Ukraine’s national flag and balloons in the country’s colours of yellow and blue, calling for an end to the violence.

 

 

      Trending