Thailand
Thailand-India air travel bubble gets the greenlight to start this month
Thai and Indian airlines are now allowed to offer flights through the travel bubble scheme between the two countries, allowing citizens and visa holders to travel between Thailand and India. Reports say Thai officials have been in talks with their counterparts in India for the past month.
India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation has confirmed on its website that India has created an air bubble arrangement with Thailand, adding that national and Thai carriers can now operate flights between the two countries.
Foreigners and Thais travelling to India are required to hold a valid Indian visa and Indian nationals and foreigners travelling from India to Thailand must hold a valid Thai visa. According to the ministry, the airlines must make sure all the passengers meet the requirement for entry before issuing boarding passes to the passengers.
Following today’s Thai Cabinet meeting, deputy spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek told the media that Thailand and India have agreed to launch the air travel bubble. The spokesperson shared that the measure will benefit Thai airline companies suffering from the pandemic and increase more tourists to the country.
Indian tourists make up a large portion of Thailand’s tourism market, with more than 1.96 million Indian tourists visiting Thailand in 2019. The travel bubble scheme is hoped to help boost interest among Indians to travel to Thailand, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s deputy governor International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific.
“Thailand was a very popular destination for Indian travellers before the Covid-19 pandemic, and there is every indication this appeal will continue. Significantly, the proposed Thai-Indian Air Travel Bubble arrangement will help enhance the image of Thailand as the preferred destination for Indians wanting to travel abroad.”
SOURCE: Matichon | Thansettakij | ศูนย์ข้อมูล COVID-19
