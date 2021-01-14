UFO? Shooting star? Prachuap Khiri Khan locals find out bright object is the ISS | The Thaiger

Thailand
UFO? Shooting star? Prachuap Khiri Khan locals find out bright object is the ISS
A bright object streaked across the sky last night, catching the attention of locals in Prachuap Khiri Khan and even shocking the local astronomy team observing the stars. It’s not a UFO. It’s not a comet. It’s actually the International Space Station.
Astronomers from the province’s King Mongkut Science Park were observing the stars and photographed the streaks of line. After figuring out what it was, they made a post on Facebook reporting that the “mysterious line of light” is actually the ISS.
The space station is moving through the southwest from the Indian Ocean to the northeast, crossing over many countries in Southeast Asia including Indonesia, Thailand and Cambodia.
7 astronauts on board the ISS which is orbiting the Earth at 7.66 kilometres per second.
People can follow the route to ISS and its mission HERE.
SOURCE:King Mongkut Science Park
Air Pollution
Air pollution at “unhealthy levels” in 64 areas in Bangkok
Get out the anti-pollution masks and turn on the air purifier, air pollution in Bangkok is at unhealthy levels. 64 locations in Bangkok have reported high levels of the air pollutant PM2.5, according to the Pollution Control Department. People are advised to avoid outdoor activities.
As a cold weather front in China weakens, air circulation is also slowing down, causing dust to accumulate and drop to a lower altitude, according to the director-general of the Pollution Control Department.
Drivers are advised not to keep the vehicle’s engines running while parked. Farmers are also asked not to burn farm wastes in open fields. Everyone should reduce outdoor activities, he says.
64 areas in Bangkok recorded the dust particles reaching unhealthy levels. The highest PM 2.5 levels were reported in Amphoe Muang of Samut Sakhon and were classified as “very unhealthy.”
As of this morning, Bangkok ranked 20th on the list of cities with worst air quality, according to IQAir, but this is subject to change as the list is updated frequently and air conditions continuously fluctuate.
SOURCES: Bangkok Biz News | Thai PBS World | IQAir
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon governor recovering from Covid-19, to be taken off ventilator
The Samut Sakhon governor is recovering from Covid-19 and is expected to be taken off a ventilator today. 58 year old Verasak Vichitsangsri was in “severe condition” after contracting the virus on December 27, according to the Bangkok Post. His infection was reported just a week after the outbreak at a major seafood market in the province where hundreds of migrant workers tested positive for Covid-19.
The governor is nearly fully recovered and his overall condition has improved by 90%, according to the dean of Siriraj Hospital Faculty of Medicine, Prasit Watanapa. Once Verasak is discharged, doctors say the governor should rest for at least 14 days to give time for his lungs to recover. If he wants to work, doctors say he should work from home.
After testing positive for Covid-19 on December 27, the governor was admitted to Samut Sakhon Hospital with symptoms of a sore throat and cough. He was then transferred to Siriraj Hospital after being diagnosed with lung inflammation. On December 31, the spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced the governor was on a ventilator, but was otherwise in good condition and under good care of doctors. The governor was treated with the antiviral drug Favipiravir.
Over the weekend, x-rays showed the condition of the governor’s that the lungs had improved and his blood-oxygen levels were rising. Doctors then decreased the use of a ventilator for the governor and lowered his doses of muscle relaxants and sleeping pills.
Prasit says the governor has responded well to treatment. Verasak’s recent blood tests show a normal reading with kidneys and digestive systems working fine, according to Prasit. The governor is expected to be taken off the ventilator today.
Verasak’s wife, who also tested positive for Covid-19, has recovered and been discharged from the hospital.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Tower of Babble – we respond to your comments | VIDEO
‘Tower of Babble’ is a new daily program on The Thaiger as we review your comments at our YouTube channel.
Tower of Babble is where we read some of your comments to The Thaiger YouTube videos. Some are insightful, some are interesting, some need to be shared! And some are just plain funny. If you leave a comment under any of our videos it may be shared on our Tower of Babble each day. Like and subscribe to our YouTube channel please.
