High school students call for final exams to be postponed due to Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Many Thai high school students are calling for final exams to be postponed after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted much of the school year. Some say they’ve struggled with online learning.

Students are sharing the now-trending Twitter hashtag #เลื่อนสอบ, literally means “postpone exams,” and are expressing their concerns with the upcoming tests. One Twitter user says online learning has been a challenge and they are not prepared for the final exams.

“Honestly speaking, I really cannot see my future anymore. We have our finals in two months, I am stressed, exhausted and feeling hopeless. Covid is close to home, online learning is such a challenge and I don’t understand anything at all.”

Senior high school students have 2 months to prepare for the major national exams including the Ordinary National Education Test (O-NET), General Aptitude Test (GAT) and Professional and Academic Aptitude Test (PAT) as well as university entrance examinations.

Teachers and students have faced difficulties adjusting themselves to the restriction measures during the outbreak of Covid-19. Academic and educational personnel also note that remote online learning will hinder student’s learning process.

