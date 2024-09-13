Trucking scandal: Wife confronts sex worker in Saraburi showdown (video)

Published: 16:44, 13 September 2024
A truck driver’s wife shared a video in which she had a heated argument with a Thai sex worker who persistently harassed her husband and other truck drivers in the central province of Saraburi by repeatedly offering sexual services to them.

The video of the argument was shared on the news Facebook page, เจ๊ม้อย v+ (J Moi v+), on September 7. The sex worker, who was on a blue motorcycle, was seen engaging in a fierce exchange with the truck driver and his wife, who were inside the truck.

The truck driver was heard asking the sex worker why she repeatedly knocked on his window. The sex worker admitted that she wanted to offer him sex services, prompting the driver’s wife to intervene in the conversation.

The wife was heard complaining to the sex worker for harassing them, explaining that she and her husband were resting after long working hours. She revealed in the video that her husband refused the service once but the sex worker continued to persist.

The two women exchanged vulgarities for over two minutes, recording videos of each other with their mobile phones. The sex worker’s words were difficult to hear as she was wearing a face mask and a motorcycle helmet.

Truck drivers’ nuisance

The truck driver’s wife was heard insulting the sex worker for choosing to sell sex rather than pursue another career. The truck driver himself commented on the drama.

“Stop knocking on car windows! Put up a sign that says you have a vagina for sale! Anyone interested will contact you directly.”

The Facebook page claimed that this was not the first time this sex worker had gone viral on Thai social media. She previously gained attention from netizens after engaging in an argument with another driver.

ThaiRath reported that the incident took place on Phra Phutthachai Bypass Road in Saraburi province, where many truck drivers park in the left lane to rest and have lunch. Reporters questioned restaurant and petrol station workers about the situation, and they confirmed having heard about the sex worker from the truck drivers.

The woman reportedly rode her motorcycle along the road, knocking on the windows of trucks to offer sex services, saying, “Sex? Not expensive.” She charged drivers around 300 to 500 baht per session.

One truck driver shared that he encountered this woman before when she knocked on his window to offer her services, but he had never accepted. Some drivers expressed a desire for police to take legal action against the woman, saying she was a nuisance.

