Thailand

Truck driver thanks ‘good Samaritan’ for saving his life in central Thailand

Published

 on 

Image via KhaoSod

A truck driver wants to thank a selfless citizen for risking his life to drag him out of a fire this morning in Suphan Buri province in central Thailand.

Early this morning, 49 year old truck driver Thinakorn Chankhem left Pichit province, northern Thailand, carrying a truck full of rice. He headed toward Nakhon Pathom province in central Thailand.

When Thinakorn got to Mueang district in Suphan Buri province, he heard two or three loud thuds from the truck’s wheels. He said the steering wheel swung and he lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the road barrier. The truck overturned and instantly burst into flames.

Thinakorn was trapped in the overturned truck, seconds away from burning to death when a good citizen stopped their pickup truck and ran over to help. The man, whose identity is unknown, somehow managed to pull Thinakorn out of the vehicle in time, risking his own life in the process.

Thinakorn said he didn’t get a chance to thank the good Samaritan because when he came around, the man was no longer at the scene. Thinakorn said he wants to thank him through the media instead…

“I weigh 100 kilograms, and he still managed to drag me out. He didn’t leave me to die. I thought I was going to burn to death. When I came around, the good citizen who helped me was gone. I want to thank him through the media instead. If he didn’t come to help, I would be dead now. I want to thank him so much for saving my life. He is a good Samaritan, a very good-willed man.”

The driver would love to meet the good Samaritan and thank him face to face, he added.

Firefighters rushed to the scene on Route 340 and put out the huge fire, which had completely engulfed the truck causing plumes of billowing smoke. Tonnes of rice was left strewn across the road.

The police’s initial inspection suggests the truck’s tires burst, which started the fire.

truck driver

fire suphan buri

SOURCE: KhaoSod

 

HolyCowCm
2022-08-25 13:56
Truck tires burst because? Old and worn down or load was over weight, hit something in the road or just bad luck? He is lucky to be alive. Time to play the lottery #49.
kalyan
2022-08-25 14:58
sometimes god saves you if you are really in trouble , you are worth to live !

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

