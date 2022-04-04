Tourists flood back to Thailand as travel restrictions ease before Songkran

Travellers are flooding back into Thailand after the country scrapped its pre-flight Covid PCR testing requirement. Arrivals to Suvarnabhumi International Airport have almost doubled to around 12,000 passengers per day, arriving on a flurry of new inbound flights.

On Sunday afternoon, international travellers teems throughout the airport, reaching near pre-pandemic levels. They were greeted by officials and hotels reps who shepherded them to their PRC testing sites upon arrival.

Starting April 1, international travelers entering via the Test & Go and Sandbox themes do not need to a negative PCR test certificate issued within 72 hours of departure of their flight to Thailand.

Upon arrival, they’re still require to take an RT-PCR test on arrival and wait at an SHA plus hotel until they receive a negative test result. They’re also required to take an ATK self test on day five and report it via the Thailand Pass app.

Meanwhile, RT-PCR testing time have decreased, with results available within 4 hours of testing. This may eliminate the need for many travellers to stay overnight in a quarantine hotel, encouraging more tourists to enter the country, Thai PBS reported.

SOURCE: Thai PBS