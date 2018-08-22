Mass prayer ceremony held for victims of the Phoenix boat disaster

A mass prayer ceremony was held this morning (August 22) at Saphan Hin for victims of the Phoenix boat disaster, marking 49 days since the tragedy.

The government held the ceremony to acknowledge the Chinese victims of the Phoenix boat tragedy on July 5. The two day ceremony is being held on August 22-23. Volunteers’ activities and walk-run activity are being held to make a good relationship between Thai and Chinese people.

The Mahayana ceremony started at 10am led by the Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung. The ceremony started by inviting the 47 souls of the boat tragedy to the ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by Phuket Provcincial officials and the Thai-Chinese Tourism Association.

Tonight, four religious ceremonies – Buddhist, Christian, Hindu and Sikh – will be held. The Minister of Tourism and Sports Weerasak Kowsurat is attending tonight’s ceremonies.