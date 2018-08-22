Phuket
Mass prayer ceremony held for victims of the Phoenix boat disaster
A mass prayer ceremony was held this morning (August 22) at Saphan Hin for victims of the Phoenix boat disaster, marking 49 days since the tragedy.
The government held the ceremony to acknowledge the Chinese victims of the Phoenix boat tragedy on July 5. The two day ceremony is being held on August 22-23. Volunteers’ activities and walk-run activity are being held to make a good relationship between Thai and Chinese people.
The Mahayana ceremony started at 10am led by the Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung. The ceremony started by inviting the 47 souls of the boat tragedy to the ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by Phuket Provcincial officials and the Thai-Chinese Tourism Association.
Tonight, four religious ceremonies – Buddhist, Christian, Hindu and Sikh – will be held. The Minister of Tourism and Sports Weerasak Kowsurat is attending tonight’s ceremonies.
Phuket Vegetarian Festival dates announced
Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung has announced the dates for this year’s Vegetarian Festival.
The nine day festival will take place from October 9-17. The event attracts thousands of visitors to Phuket to witness the festivities, which include fire-walking, bladed-ladder climbing, daily parades, body piercings and, of course, hundreds of stalls fully stocked with vegetarian foods
Vice Governor Prakob says, “Many organisations will join in the annual festival. This festival is an ancient tradition which has been passed down through generations for over a hundred years.”
Here’s a look at the launch of last year’s Vegetarian Festival.
The Vegetarian Festival is steeped in Chinese mythology, local animism, pagan ceremonies and cleansing rituals.
“An important additional ceremony for this year is a mass prayer session to honor HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn on October 10 at Shaphan Hin.”
“We have to make sure that we provide quality, clean food. The Phuket Provincial Public Health will check the food quality.
“The Phuket Provincial Commerce Office will also check the price of vegetable and fruits so that we can be sure there is no price-gouging during the festival.”
Old Phuket Town Sunday market launches no-smoking campaign
The Phuket City Municipality is launching a no-smoking campaign for the weekly Lard Yai Sunday market on Thalang Road each Sunday night.
The Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana says, “We are concerned about the danger of cigarette smoking, especially secondhand smoke that can be inhaled by other people, including children. Tourists and local residents in Old Phuket Town will be freed from cigarette smoke – starting with the popular Sunday night market.”
“In addition, we are enforcing the new Tobacco Products Control Act 2017 which states that there will be no smoking in a public area. The Market is one of those public areas.”
The President of Phuket Old Town Community Don Limnatapisit says, “The Old Phuket Town is an important tourism destination of Phuket. We also want this place to be a no smoking area everyday, not only on the Sunday night markets.”
Special ‘Lard Yai No Smoking’ activities will be held on Sunday, September 23 from 5-7pm at the Lard Yai Sunday market.
Old Phuket Town goes underground
The Phuket City Mayor is warning of inconvenience to traffic in Old Phuket Town while work is underway installing underground cabling.
The Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana says, “We are working on the underground cable system in Old Phuket Town areas – Phang Nga Road and Rassada Road. The work is 62 percent complete. The new underground electrical supply is now being installed with new cabling and manholes on Rassadda Road until September 16.”
“While the work is underway the construction might affect traffic and residents’ daily lives in the area. We apologise for the inconvenience. Please be careful when traveling close to the construction area in order to avoid any accident.”
“After the underground cable system is completed, Old Phuket Town will have all the overhead cabling and poles gone and the new services out of sight. The city will be an international tourism destination which generates a lot of income for Phuket. The city is a unique town which represents the local lives and conservation of the old trade town.”
