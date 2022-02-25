Connect with us

Thailand

Tourism authorities claim Russia-Ukraine conflict will affect industry

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Photo via Phuket International Airport.

After yesterday claiming that the situation in Ukraine wouldn’t affect UK to Thailand flights, officials from the Tourism Authority of Thailand now say the Russia-Ukraine conflict WILL impact tourism to Thailand.

TAT’s deputy governor for marketing communications has now told the Bangkok Post that people might decide to cancel trips to Thailand because many airlines have had to divert or cancel their flights. The deputy governor also said it’s too soon to to asses the impact, though.

“The TAT can only closely monitor the situation and maintain consistent communication with the private sector in the country and abroad.”

The deputy governor added that many Russian and Ukrainian tourists are “high-quality” tourists, but more Russian tourists come to Thailand than Ukrainians. He said Russians usually travel with their families, and have high spending power. The TAT governor said last year in November, Russian tourists made up 10% of the 100,000 international tourists that arrived after Test & Go started.

Russians have continued to flow into Thailand on both the Sandbox and Test & Go programs since then.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Poolie
    2022-02-25 15:31
    4 minutes ago, stuhan said: They won't do that, they would be afraid of Putin launching an attack on them for helping Ukrainians, Putin hates ukrainians same as hitler hated jews.😕 Heeeeerrre's Godwin!😀
    image
    Bike
    2022-02-25 15:42
    Close the borders for Russians. No new visa for Russians. Freeze Russian bank accounts. Him who will be silent agrees.
    image
    DoUKnowWhoIAm
    2022-02-25 15:48
    36 minutes ago, Scribble said: If only they had 8 brand new F-35 stealth jets eh. They would be straight over to Ukraine to help out... I was thinking distraction warfare, like sending in their agogo girls, in tiny uniforms😍.
    image
    Dedinbed
    2022-02-25 16:56
    2 hours ago, Thaiger said: The deputy governor added that many Russian and Ukrainian tourists are “high-quality” tourists Does that include the ones that wander about with big bottles of Chang before a press up contest on the beach ..…
    image
    LoongFred
    2022-02-25 17:03
    5 minutes ago, Dedinbed said: Does that include the ones that wander about with big bottles of Chang before a press up contest on the beach .. Dep Gov' might wanna get comfortable with the fact the ruble has crashed…
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets.

      Trending