Tourism authorities claim Russia-Ukraine conflict will affect industry

After yesterday claiming that the situation in Ukraine wouldn’t affect UK to Thailand flights, officials from the Tourism Authority of Thailand now say the Russia-Ukraine conflict WILL impact tourism to Thailand.

TAT’s deputy governor for marketing communications has now told the Bangkok Post that people might decide to cancel trips to Thailand because many airlines have had to divert or cancel their flights. The deputy governor also said it’s too soon to to asses the impact, though.

“The TAT can only closely monitor the situation and maintain consistent communication with the private sector in the country and abroad.”

The deputy governor added that many Russian and Ukrainian tourists are “high-quality” tourists, but more Russian tourists come to Thailand than Ukrainians. He said Russians usually travel with their families, and have high spending power. The TAT governor said last year in November, Russian tourists made up 10% of the 100,000 international tourists that arrived after Test & Go started.

Russians have continued to flow into Thailand on both the Sandbox and Test & Go programs since then.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post