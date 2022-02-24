TAT says Russia-Ukraine conflict won’t affect Thailand-UK flight route

The Tourism Authority of Thailand said today the current tensions between Russia and the Ukraine won’t affect the Thailand-UK flight route since the route doesn’t go through either Russia or the Ukraine. TAT’s governor said its London office will monitor the situation closely and contact airlines and travel agencies if needed. He said TAT will announce immediately if Russia-Ukraine tensions ever affect the route.

The TAT governor added that Etihad Airways UK, Qatar Airways, and Singapore Airlines also confirmed the tensions won’t affect their Thailand-UK routes. The Ukraine announced last night that some of its airspace in the Eastern part of the country is in “danger areas”. The Ukraine has closed airports in that region. Last week, Ukranian aviation officials warned pilots to watch for Russian authorities trying to take control of the airspace.

Today, Russian president Vladimir Putin authorised a “special military operation” against the Ukraine, to defeat what he called a serious threat. Putin says he aims to demilitarise the Ukraine, and has “no choice” but to launch the operation.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | 9News | Al Jazeera