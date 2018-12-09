Thaiger Radio News – Sunday | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand
Government says inequality report is ‘unreliable’
The Thai government is dismissing the Credit Suisse Wealth Report 2018 as “inaccurate, incomplete and unreliable”.
The report put Thailand at the top of the list of countries with the highest wealth gap between the rich and the poor putting the Kingdom in the company of Russia, India and Turkey leading the way in world financial inequality.
In part, the report says that, two years ago, one percent of Thai adults (about 500,000 individuals) owned 58.0 percent of the overall wealth of the country and this year, these people’s wealth has increased to 66.9 percent of the national wealth.
Read more information about the Credit Suisse report HERE.
But Government spokesman Putthipong Punnakan says that, after thorough checks, he found the CS wealth report had referred to some old information dating back to the year 2006 which made the report inaccurate and unreliable.
He noted that reports from the Bank of Thailand and the International Monetary Fund which were used as reference in the CS wealth report did not mention anything about the one percent rich people holding the largest portion of wealth of Thailand.
In reality, he said the proportion of the wealth held by the rich had reduced from 29.92 times in 2006 to 19.29 times last year.
Putthipong insists that the government had attached importance to narrowing income disparity between the rich and the poor and income distribution as witnessed from the various programmes launched by the government to help the low-income earners such as the state welfare card programme, the allowance for retirees and occupational skill training programme.
Southeast Asia
New Thai 1,000 baht note wins international award
The first new Thai 1,000 baht banknotes, featuring the image of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has won The Best New Banknote Award at the High Security Printing Asia 2018 international conference held in Hanoi, Vietnam.
The banknote was awarded for its unique printing technology using the optically variable magnetic ink (OVMI), the first of its kind for Thai banknotes which creates three-dimensional moving patterns and switching colours when observing from different angles.
It was named the Best New Banknote at the three-day High Security Printing Asia 2018 forum in Hanoi that ended on Wednesday, according to the Bank of Thailand’s announcement on Friday.
Southeast Asia
Asia’s struggle with democracy – Thailand ranks #107 in the world
by By DataLEADS
In the wake of the confirmation from the Thai Government about a firm date for the next election, a survey has been released which measures the Asian democracies. Thais go to the polls to elect a new government on February 2019, the first time since they elected Yingluck Shinawatra’s Pheu Thai party in 2011.
The report says that Asia has made strong headway in advancing democracy but still has a long way to go in some countries, compared to other more established democracies in the world.
The Economic Intelligence Unit’s report on Democracy Index is based on five categories: electoral process and pluralism; civil liberties; the functioning of government; political participation; and politicalculture. Countries are then ranked on a scale of 1-10 and classifies them as ‘full democracy’, ‘flawed democracy’, ‘hybrid regime’ and ‘authoritarian regime’.
Many Asian countries figure in the list of 166 countries, yet none, according to the report, has reached ‘full democracy’.
In Asia South Korea figures at the top. The country is ranked 20th, a jump from 24th position in 2016. The improvement in score is attributed to a popular movement which led to the impeachment of the then president, Park Geun-hye, who was found guilty of embezzlement.
Japan ranks second in Asia but 23 globally. India is ranked third in Asia and 42 globally. The country saw a steep dip in its ranking from 32nd to 42nd place. The decline in the ranking is owed to the rising right wing force and attack on minorities and dissenting voices.
Philippines is ranks fourth in Asia and 51 globally. According to the report the declaration of martial law in the southern part of the country and Rodrigo Duterte’s continuous infringement of the democratic values has adversely affects the country’s democratic culture. Malaysia is ranked fifth in Asia and 59 globally followed by Mongolia and Sri Lanka globally ranked 60 and 62 respectively.
Indonesia has fallen from 48th position to 68thposition mostly due to stringent blasphemy laws that have been used to curb the freedom of expression regularly. It is followed by Singapore which is ranked 69 globally but still operates more as a family-run business than a government. Nepal and Bhutan are ranked 94 and 99 respectively. Thailand is ranked 107 globally
Blasphemy laws in Pakistan and media censorship has created hindrances in the functioning of democracy. The country is ranked 110 followed by Myanmar and Cambodia.
Censorship of social media in China and the consolidation of power by Chinese leader has resulted in a stifling regime in the country. Journalists are constinously locked up and freedom of speech is not granted. According to the report the country is classified as authoritarian followed by Vietnam and Laos ranked 140 and 151 respectively.
Police hunt gunman after man watching road racing is shot
