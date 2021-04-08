Tinder’s top dating trends for the decade ahead | Thaiger

Thailand
Tinder’s top dating trends for the decade ahead
The following is a press release submitted by Tinder, a popular dating application.
More than half of all Tinder members across the globe are Gen Z (18 to 25 year old young adults) and even before the pandemic they were already redefining the rules of dating. Then 2020 happened and everything changed.
It’s been the busiest year in Tinder’s history. And it’s going to be a completely new decade of dating.
Social engagement on Tinder was up during the pandemic. Gen Z spent more time talking on Tinder as 19% more messages were sent per day in Feb 2021, compared to Feb 2020, and conversations were 32% longer. Gen Z also turned to video chats. Nearly half of Tinder had a video chat with a match during the pandemic, and 40% plan to continue using video to get to know people even when the pandemic is over. Engagement and activity grew throughout the year with 11% more Swipes and 42% more matches per Tinder member.
Gen Z is breaking dating completely free of traditional strongholds and taboos. Dating is no longer about the familiar chronology or of slow courtship, instead it’s become fluid in terms of expectations (lets see where it goes), emotions (honest and authentic) and experiences (more activities than icebreakers, digital dating is here to stay). In true Gen Z style they effortlessly juggle contradictions – at once seeking to broaden the scope of dating while narrowing down to find people nearby to date and also bringing a strong sense of urgency to take the plunge back into dating while making time for the small moments of affection.
8 Top Trends for the Future of Dating
#1: Daters will be more honest and authentic
The pandemic helped many people put things in perspective. It led Tinder members to be more truthful and vulnerable about who they are, how they look, and what they’re going through. Mentions of ‘anxiety’ and ‘normalize’ in bios grew during the pandemic (‘anxiety’ grew 31%; ‘normalize’ grew more than 15X).
#2: Boundaries will become more transparent
The pandemic brought up more discussions of personal boundaries. Tinder members used their bios to make their expectations clear: the phrase ‘wear a mask’ went up 100X over the course of the pandemic, ‘boundaries’ is being used more than ever (up 19%), and the term ‘consent’ rose 11%. This practice will make conversations about consent more commonplace and comfortable in the future.
#3: More people will want to “See where things go”
In a recent survey of Tinder members, the number of daters looking for ‘no particular type of relationship’ was up nearly 50%. So rather than the pandemic driving a desire for marriage, the next generation of daters will seek more open-ended relationships.
#4: Digital dates will remain part of the new normal
As in-person contact became risky, daters turned to virtual experiences for human connection. And while it may have started out of necessity, the digital date is here to stay. According to a recent Tinder survey, those who tried it see it as a low pressure way to get a sense for someone, and 40 percent of Gen Z Tinder members say they will continue to go on digital dates, even as date spots re-open.
#5: First dates will be more about activities than icebreakers
With many bars and restaurants closed, many traditional first date venues were no longer an option. So when it came time to meet up, daters chose more creative, personal, and casual first date activities than in the past. For example, Tinder saw a 3X increase in mentions of ‘roller skating’ in bios and requests for date activities from fort building to snowball fights pop up in bios.
#6: Small touches will have a big impact
Members are using their bios to seek out affection like hand holding, cuddling, or someone to touch their hair: use of the word ‘cuddle’ grew 23%, and ‘hand holding’ is up 22%. After experiencing months without physical contact, daters have come to greatly appreciate the smallest moments of physical affection. So even when meet-ups become common, little physical gestures will play a more important role in people’s dating lives.
#7: People will always want to date someone close by
Tinder’s geolocation, or ability to find someone nearby, was highly relevant for the pandemic moving boom. Mentions of ‘moving’ in bios were up 28% in 2020. So while technology continues to enable people to live or work anywhere, they are still coming to Tinder to find someone who lives close to them.
#8: A ‘summer of love’ could be coming
As of Oct 2020, more than 40% of Tinder members under the age of 30 had not met a match in person. But according to Tinder bios, that might be changing. “Go on a date” hit an all time high in bios in February 2021. And while people slowed down in-person dating in 2020 (54% of singles shared with YPulse that “Covid 19 has significantly delayed my love life”), they are ready to start getting out more as soon as vaccines (or antibodies) are in place.
Tourism
Thai tourism operators slam government’s inefficient vaccine rollout
Representatives from Thailand’s tourism sector have blasted what they see as an ineffective and disorganised national vaccine rollout. Operators say the scheme will not allow the Kingdom to achieve herd immunity, with tourism possibly affected by a third outbreak.
Domestic tourism was starting to recover after taking a hit during the second outbreak late last year, with Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi from the Thai Hotels Association saying operators were beginning to see things pick up ahead of the Songkran holiday.
“We cannot stop operations every time a new cluster causes the government to impose strict restrictions. The most urgent need right now is a pro-active strategy for the country’s public inoculation.”
Marisa echoes top virologist Yong Poovorawan in calling for the vaccination rate to be accelerated. She adds that private firms must be given approval to order different types of vaccines if herd immunity is to be achieved.
The Bangkok Post reports that some hotels have reported cancellations of both room and restaurant reservations, but most guests holding Songkran bookings appear to be waiting for government updates. Average hotel occupancy over the forthcoming holiday is expected to be around 30%, although rising infections could lead to a drop.
Meanwhile, Supant Mongkolsuthree from the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking is also urging the government to ramp up the rollout of vaccines and for private companies to be allowed to import doses.
“Authorities are slow in vaccinating people. They should relax some regulations to facilitate companies that want to import vaccines and give them to employees.”
Supant says the rise in infections will slow down economic recovery, just as Phuket got the go-ahead for a quarantine-free re-opening to vaccinated tourists from July.
The JSCCIB’s is expected to revise down its GDP growth forecast as a result of the latest outbreak, with Supant saying he’s concerned Thailand is heading into a third wave.
“The JSCCIB is seriously concerned about whether the government can control the spread of infections.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UK variant arrives in Thailand, top virologist warns against unnecessary Songkran travel
“Whatever will be, will be. The reason is, it’s a matter that involves a huge number of people. The government will have to try to cope with that later.” – Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
A prominent Thai virologist has confirmed that the so-called UK Covid-19 variant is behind the latest cluster of infections detected at Bangkok nightlife venues, and now potentially spreading out to other provinces. Prof. Yong Poovorawan from Chulalongkorn University warns that this variant is 1.7 times more contagious than the original one and is urging people to avoid unnecessary travel over the Songkran holiday.
“If possible, there should not be any travel or movement right now. If that’s not possible, it is highly necessary to have strict measures to control the disease. Without sufficient intervention taken to curb these high-risk activities (over Songkran), the number of new infections could even reach thousands per day.”
Officials say they are baffled as to how the variant reached the Kingdom, despite strict testing and quarantine protocols. Yong says the government now needs to balance the risk to elderly citizens with measures to stimulate the economy over Songkran.
“The reason is that if there are so many new cases of Covid-19, economic stimulus through promotion of tourism won’t work as nobody would want to travel to an epidemic zone. Visiting older relatives during this festival is good, but it won’t be good if such visits mean spreading the virus to them also.”
However, the Bangkok Post reports that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the government will not impose a lockdown over Songkran, insisting that each province can implement its own disease prevention measures. He adds that the government will have to manage any potential fallout after the holiday.
“Whatever will be, will be. The reason is, it’s a matter that involves a huge number of people. The government will have to try to cope with that later. Of course, we can order a new lockdown and make everyone stay home (during the festival). But the question is will anyone be happy with that?”
Meanwhile, Yong is reportedly frustrated at the rate of vaccine rollout, warning of a need to ramp things up as a result of the new infections and the rapidly-spread variant.
“If Thailand can administer 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines per day, it will take about 3 years to achieve effective herd immunity against the pandemic, while if up to 300,000 doses are given a day, it will take only 1 year to achieve that goal.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Thailand News Today | Steep rise in Bangkok cluster, Monk rescued from cave | April 7
In today’s episode we look at…Thailand’s covid situation has suddenly swept back to the headlines with potential super spreader events now delivering rising infection numbers, especially in Bangkok and now in the provinces as well. And all this just days away from Songkran when Thais will have the busiest travel period in the past 12 months. Our full coverage coming up in a moment.
Another 334 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Thailand today… 327 local infections and just 7 imported, a 30% increase on yesterday’s numbers. The figure shows a steep increase over the past week. There were 250 new cases announced on Tuesday.
And this morning the Phuket Health office today has announced 8 new cases on the island, but those cases won’t be added to the total until tomorrow. Yesterday an entertainment promoter called Kolour (with a K) sent out a message to all the attendees at a trio of weekend events, primarily at Cafe Del Mar in Kamala, as well as prep and post events in Bangla Road in Patong, at Illusion and Shelter.
Meanwhile, Chon Buri, just east of Bangkok, is reporting 10 new Covid infections this morning, with officials saying all the infections appear to have originated from other areas, including entertainment venues in Bangkok. 5 infections were found in Banglamung, which includes Pattaya, 1 in the city centre of Chon Buri, and 4 in Sri Racha.
As a result the Bangkok governor has already ordered the closure of Bangkok nightlife venues in 3 districts until at least April 19. The shutdown in Klong Toey, Watthana, and Bang Khae districts, which includes a lot of the popular haunts along Sukhumvit Road, comes as a result of new Covid-19 clusters. The Governor says thatm should infections spread to other districts, they too will face restrictions. For now, 196 nightlife venues across the 3 districts have been directly affected.
Finally, in today’s extended Covid coverage, Thailand’s Transport Minister has tested positive for Covid-19. Minister Saksayam Chidchob checked in at a hospital this morning with a high fever. Earlier reports say a member of Saksayam’s staff tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting a nightlife venue in Bangkok’s trendy Thong Lor area. Thailand’s newly-appointed Education Minister is also self-isolating after contact with 2 separate Covid-19 patients.
Rescue workers are attempting to free a Buddhist monk who has been stuck in a flooded cave in northern Thailand for at least 4 days. The 46 year old monk, Phra Ajarn Manat, is thought to have entered a cave in Phitsanulok province on April 3, and become trapped when the entrance flooded over the weekend. He was visiting Tham Phra Sai Ngam cave as part of a pilgrimage in the jungle.
(UPDATE: The monk was successfully rescued today. His health is OK)
And Thailand is hoping its newest anti-human trafficking report will earn an upgrade from the US from Tier 2 to Tier 1. The report was submitted to the Washington’s Trafficking in Persons Report.
