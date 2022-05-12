Connect with us

Thailand

Thursday Covid Update: 8,019 new cases; provincial totals

Petch Petpailin

59 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 29,311 with 7,613 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 8,019 new Covid-19 cases and 8,807 recoveries. There are now 77,427 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 66 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 4,353,237 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 2,129,802 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 135,106,059 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 20,768 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 54,557 received their second dose, and 92,254 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 2,747
Kamphaeng Phet – 54
Chai Nat – 17
Nakhon Nayok – 64
Nakhon Pathom – 91
Nakhon Sawan – 93
Nonthaburi – 100
Pathum Thani – 84
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 138
Pichit – 14

Pissanuloak – 66
Phetchbun – 45
Lob Buri – 68
Samut Prakarn – 195
Samut Songkram – 25
Samut Sakhon – 102
Saraburi – 19
Sing Buri – 47
Sukhothai – 46
Suphan Buri – 82

Ang Thong – 115
Uthai Thani – 59
Chantaburi – 67
Chachengsao – 130
Chon Buri – 248
Trat – 36
Prachin Buri – 67
Rayong – 83
Srakaew – 56
Chiang Rai – 14

Chiang Mai – 58
Nan – 36
Payao – 21
Prae – 9
Mae Hong Sorn – 18
Lampang – None
Lamphun – 2
Uttaradit – 9
Kalasin – 107
Khon Kaen – 147

Chaiyaphum – 101
Nakhon Panom – 70
Nakhon Ratchasima – 189
Bueng Karn – 39
Buriram – 229
Maha Sarakam – 177
Mukdaharn – 26
Yasothon – 50
Roi Et – 253
Loei – 72

Sisaket – 63
Sakon Nakhon – 128
Surin – 140
Nong Kai – 57
Nong Bua Lamphu – 53
Amnat Charoen – 50
Udon Thani – 87
Ubon Ratchathani – 168
Krabi – 13
Chumporn – 23

Trang – 9
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 87
Narathiwas – 4
Pattani – 8
Phangnga – 3
Pattalung – 47
Phuket – 47
Yala – 9
Kanchanaburi – 115
Tak – 25

Prachuab Khiri Khan – 45
Phetchaburi – 44
Ratchaburi – 48
Ranong – 24
Songkla – 38
Satun – 7
Surat Thani – 23

 

    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

    Trending