Three Pit Bulls abandoned, starved, and turned cannibal in Thailand

Photo by Khaosod.

Four malnourished Pit Bulls were abandoned by their owner in a house in Bang Bua Thong, Nonthaburi, Thailand. One of the dogs was killed by the other dogs eating it before concerned neighbours contacted local authorities for assistance, Khaosod reported today.

Residents of a village in Bang Bua Thong were shocked to discover this alarming case after a TikTok user posted about the pit bulls. The abandoned dogs were left to starve in a house after the owner moved away without them. With no one to provide food or water, the pit bulls were left to feed on each other, resulting in one canine’s death.

Following the incident, local authorities, including the village head and others, stepped in to help rescue the remaining three pit bulls and remove the dog’s carcass from the house. Phuang Thong, a 61 year old neighbour living opposite the house, revealed that a married couple had rented the house and brought the four pit bulls along, but eventually the couple had a fall-out and both moved out, leaving the dogs behind unattended.

The dogs reportedly caused a nuisance by howling and barking, keeping the neighbours up at night. Additionally, the foul smell from their waste has bothered the community. Villagers have tried to provide food and water to the animals, but the owner had warned them against doing so, so many were hesitant to help. In spite of the risks, the village head worked with a team to rescue the three remaining dogs.

The villagers were concerned that if the dead dog tested positive for rabies, all remaining three pit bulls would have to be euthanised. However, Phuang Thong said that the local authorities had not taken the dog’s remains for examination to ascertain whether it had died from rabies.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible pet ownership and the consequences of neglecting animals.