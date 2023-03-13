Thai man attacks nephew’s 2 Pit Bulls with a meat cleaver

Two Pit Bulls are seriously injured after they were attacked with a meat cleaver by their owner’s neighbour, who is also his uncle, on Saturday night in Surat Thani province, southern Thailand.

Late Saturday night, the Surat Thani Rescue Radio Centre received a call to help the two dogs attacked with a knife.

Rescue workers found two Pit Bull dogs covered in blood. The first dog, two year old Ouwan suffered wounds on her head and all over her face. The second, two year old Ngoh, suffered a large wound on his head down to his neck.

The Pit Bulls’ owner said the incident happened around 7pm but he didn’t have money to take them for treatment.

The rescue workers took both dogs to an animal hospital. Ouwan was treated with 100 stitches on her face and tongue and also sustained a fractured jaw. The rescue centre paid for the dogs’ treatment which amounted to 23,300 baht.

The dogs’ owner filed charges against the attacker at Mueang Surat Thani Police Station and provided CCTV footage as evidence.

He explained that he was sitting in his shop at the entrance of the street when his younger brother got a call from their uncle saying that the Pit Bulls had attacked him and ripped his trousers.

The owner’s brother went to check on his uncle. He asked whether he needed to go to the hospital, but his uncle said he wasn’t hurt and didn’t need to go.

A while later, the dog’s owner got a call from his Auntie saying that his uncle had attacked the dogs with a knife.

The owner said that his Pit Bulls are not aggressive and are always chained up but his uncle likes to provoke them when he walks by. He said the dogs have never hurt anyone.

After the incident, the Pit Bulls’ owner went to speak to his uncle who allegedly told him, “you can’t go to jail for stabbing a dog.”

Last month, a Pit Bull killed its owner in Korat in northeast Thailand.