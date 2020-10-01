Opening borders could cause a second Covid-19 outbreak, epidemiologist says | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Opening borders could cause a second Covid-19 outbreak, epidemiologist says
Opening Thailand’s borders to foreign tourists may open a “Pandora’s box” of Covid-19 infections, according to leading epidemiologist on the Chulalongkorn University Faculty of Medicine Thira Woratanarat. After a 6 month ban on international tourists, the first group of travellers on the new Special Tourist Visa are set to fly from China to Phuket on October 8. Thira says the move puts the country at risk of a second coronavirus outbreak.
“If the country decides to take risks, everyone must rely on themselves because this is a war between virus and humans and people need to survive… The country will be a new endemic area if the government cannot contain the spread of the disease effectively. And even if there is a Covid-19 vaccine, it might be too late.”
The 120 to 150 tourists arriving next week on the Special Tourist Visa are required to quarantine at a state approved facility for 14 days. They are also required to be tested for Covid-19 before their flight and before being released from quarantine.
Thira has been vocal for months on his disapproval for opening the borders to foreign tourists and has stood firmly against proposals like so called “travel bubbles.” He says the coronavirus cases across globe have continued to raise and warns that people in Thailand should still abide by coronavirus prevention measures like wearing a mask.
“Many countries are still under the severe pandemic and have an infection rate 20 times that of Thailand’s, so Thailand will be at a risk of becoming a pandemic hotspot after the country is reopened.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Has Thailand’s suicide rate increased due to Covid-19 restrictions? – VIDEO
Another Thaiger video on Thaiger TV. Please subscribe.
Before Covid, around the world every 40 seconds someone lost their life to suicide and nearly 800,000 people die due to suicide every year, according to statistics from the WHO.
In Thailand, suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-29 year olds, after road fatalities.
Now, an apparent rise in Thailand’s suicide rate, related to the country’s current business conditions, restrictions and ongoing world pandemic, is concerning health officials.
The Mental Health Department released a report in September indicating 2,551 people in Thailand had killed themselves from January to the end of July, 2020. That is up a palpable 22% compared to the same first 6 months of last year.
Health officials are citing “personal problems, economic pressures, depression and alcohol abuse” for the rise in cases that appear to be linked to Thailand’s current economic woes.
South East Asian suicide rates are generally around 20 to 30 % higher than the global average, and Thailand’s general rate was the highest suicide rate in the South East Asian region before the pandemic.
The Thai Mental Health Department Director General Kiartipoom Wongrachit believes that both isolation and pressures generated by social media have contributed to the rise.
But he also believes that social media is becoming a valuable tool to help identify self-harm behaviour and provide intervention.
“Signs of suicide have been increasing on social media. While some social media platforms have technology that can detect video clips recording self harm or suicides… there are many other signs to look out for that the technology can’t detect.”
He linked the increase in the suicide cases this year to the outbreak of the deadly virus and described the trend as “worrisome”.
A March study by Chiang Mai University also identified 38 suicide attempts that were likely linked to stress associated with the lockdown at the time. 28 of them ended up in deaths.
The research was conducted in the middle of the local lockdowns and restrictions implemented by the Thai government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
In June, Oxford University also released a study on the impact of the pandemic on suicide rates in the International Journal of Medicine.
The study found stress from Covid-19 had played a part in the suicide rates and that the problem “could linger after the outbreak ends”.
Bangkok
Bangkok’s Khao San Road re-opening for local trade
Bangkok’s Deputy Governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul says the capital’s iconic Khao San Road is set to re-open for trade, targeting the local market of Thais and expats. The street is normally a mecca for international tourists, in particular, younger backpackers making the rite-of-passage pilgrimage through Southeast Asia.
There was a pre-Covid botched attempt to meddle with the area’s long-established, and rather endearingly ramshackle, mixture of shops, bars, vendors and scammers. Whilst not particularly popular with the locals, the old Khao San Road was a magnet to tourists. Attempts by the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority to gentrify the area resulted in a number of unsuccessful attempts to tame the traders and bring some order to the busy shopping zone.
But the closure of shops and the lack of tourists from the Covid outbreak provided the break the BMA needed to “sort out” the old Khao San Road and do a make-over for the eventual re-opening of the new Khao San Road.
The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the street hard, with businesses shut, and a marked absence of the international tourists who normally make up a solid 90% of Khao San’s visitors. Now Sakoltee says it’s time for the street to come back to life, saying vendors will target a new demographic of local Thais and expats whilst the borders remained largely closed.
The Bangkok Post reports that Sakoltee chaired a meeting yesterday to plan the re-opening, which it’s hoped will happen at the end of this month. It’s understood additional vendors who attract local custom will set up shop on the road, with various monthly events to boost visitor numbers.
Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang says areas surrounding the road will get a clean-up, in particular, the Chong Nonsi Khlong, or canal. Officials are planning to turn the waterway and the surrounding area into a visitor attraction, a development project that will take place in 2 stages. The first job is to clean the canal, which is currently home to weeds and rubbish. Aswin has directed 250 municipal workers to begin the clean-up operation. Trees along the canal will also be trimmed regularly, and the canal’s drainage and treatment systems are set to be revamped at some point in the future plan.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Association is also planning to create footpaths along both sides of the canal, a project that will be paid for through donations from local businesses. Aswin hopes to have all works completed by April 2021.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
How has Thailand avoided the worst of Covid-19? – VIDEO
We examine some of the reasons Thailand has been able to avoid the surges and 2nd waves of Covid-19. Whilst many countries are now suffering a 2nd and 3rd wave of the coronavirus, Thailand has locked itself in a bubble of its own making. Almost zero cases and any new cases coming from repatriates. Now the country has to figure out how to re-open its economy and borders, safely.
Why has Thailand, with a population greater than that of the UK, been largely spared the catastrophic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the nation and much of the world?
Social distancing is embedded in Thai culture – Thais rarely touch when greeting, preferring the prayer-like “wai” gesture to a handshake or embrace. Could this custom be at least partly responsible for the country’s low numbers?
There have been no overwhelmed hospitals in the country’s public hospital system. No dead bodies in the streets. No social media postings from frantic doctors or nurses. The country simply acted swiftly, and with a determined force.
Thailand was quick to adopt the use of facemasks, close schools and enforce social distancing on public transport, even before declaring a national state of emergency and curfew, sealing its borders and forbidding interprovincial travel. Is that what prevented the runaway transmission of the virus here? Is there a genetic component that makes the immune systems of Thais (and others in the Mekong River region) more resistant to the virus? Or is it some combination of all these factors that have insulated this country of 69 million?
patty
October 1, 2020 at 3:45 pm
This wanker again….he just doesnt get it
Maverick
October 1, 2020 at 5:47 pm
Touché – I‘m alright jack he says……
Deliverance
October 1, 2020 at 7:20 pm
No whites, no dogs, no what? Am I hearing this right? What does this chap propose to address the 20% chunk taken out of the economy?
Human beings can’t live in indefinite fear of a virus.
Brian Law
October 1, 2020 at 3:49 pm
Infections up due to increased testing, deaths and hospitalisations near zero here in the UK!
Issan John
October 1, 2020 at 3:56 pm
““Many countries are still under the severe pandemic and have an infection rate 20 times that of Thailand’s,…”
20 times??? Some are several hundred times higher, with a death rate in similar sized countries such as the UK a thousand times higher.
At least he’s on the right track …..
Toby Andrews
October 1, 2020 at 3:57 pm
At least this epedistlogy has listed the choices this time: The virus or the peoples need to survive.
And the epepistlogy has given good advice: “everyone must rely on themselves”
They would if they were allowed
Maag
October 1, 2020 at 3:59 pm
Yes , he is right .
Life in Bangkok with zero tourist is so cool and quiet .
Dont reopen please !
Marvin
October 1, 2020 at 4:23 pm
No tourists means no jobs
Which means no money to live,
Which means more crime and more suicides
Gary
October 1, 2020 at 4:00 pm
This guy, with a paid job, wants the country closed for years, everyone else will lose theirs.
D1
October 1, 2020 at 4:15 pm
He is a doctor and has an opinion based on what he studied and practised. Fair enough but this is not just a medical problem and should be looked at by someone who has a holistic view.
He for sure did receive his full salary the last few months and is definitely not concerned about his job, the education of his children or the basic support of his parents.
Luca
October 1, 2020 at 4:20 pm
With limited and quarantined entries, the good follow up by Thai medics n authority and a small percentage of deaths it seems to me that the situation shouldvbe well under control
Alan Detro
October 1, 2020 at 4:26 pm
Full support for this doctor. The only people on here complaining about no reopening are foreigners who want to come here… The average Thai does not want tourists here and many tourism businesses should be closing. There are simply too many of them and this dependence on foreign tourism has long weakened Thailand.
Gary
October 1, 2020 at 4:48 pm
“Who want to come here”, so I assume with your name you are a foreigner, in Thailand and will be leaving soon? I have had my place there for 15 years and can’t get home, yes, we are complaining.
patty
October 1, 2020 at 4:53 pm
The fact is Alan, tourism accounts for about 8%-10& of the GDP. It generates billions of baht every year for the Thai economy….FACTS. Here is another fact..thousands have lost their jobs, alot of the AVERAGE THAIS that you mention, rely on these jobs to provide for their families and just to live. Not to mention, how many other businesses that are connected to tourism that have been affected. Your comments are selfish, just like the doctors and the government destroying Thailand as this doesnt affect you, just like them. Look around you (if you really are in Thailand), everything here is a mess. Put your self in the shoes of business owners and the unemployed that have been affected, I bet you you will have a different view. Tourism will always be a big part of the Thai economy. Cant escape FACTS
Issan John
October 1, 2020 at 7:17 pm
Sorry, patty, but those aren’t “FACTS” but just the view from the relatively small minority of those who are “business owners and the unemployed that have been affected”.
Yes, tourism provides maybe 8% of GDP (estimates vary) and “thousands have lost their jobs”,but well over 90% of the economy has nothing to do with or gain from international tourism and the vast majority of “the AVERAGE THAIS” don’t “rely on these jobs to provide for their families and just to live”.
Your “FACTS” may apply in Pattaya, Patpong or Phuket but if you were to “look around you” elsewhere you’d see that there is no “mess”.
The “selfish” ones aren’t the doctors who are trying to protect “the AVERAGE THAIS” or “the government” who are doing the same and who in this (and possibly only in this) have widespread support for their policy, but are the farangs who want their bars back and the comparatively few Thais (thousands, out of millions) who are suffering as a result.
Put yourself in the shoes of “the AVERAGE THAIS”, if you’ve ever met any and you’d have a very different view.
Rinky Stingpiece
October 1, 2020 at 7:22 pm
None of the average Thais I ever meet care about the things you, Maag, and other fellow travellers go on about… they all seem to be mostly concerned with earning money and frustrated with the authorities, but obviously you know so much better than all of us.
Issan John
October 1, 2020 at 7:41 pm
Except that wasn’t his “advice” nor the “choices” suggested.
It was only the choice “if the country decides to take risks”. If. IF.
But there is no need for the country, the government, or the vast majority of Thais to “take risks” unnecessarily, just to please the farangs who want their bar stools back and the relatively few businesses that support them.
Of course some will suffer as a result, particularly in the short term, which is regrettable, but the majority shouldn’t be put at risk for the minority.
Maag
October 1, 2020 at 5:33 pm
I am a foreigner , and far away to complain !
Maverick
October 1, 2020 at 5:45 pm
Very selfish comment from someone living on their pension – many Thais and Farangs are watching years of hard work go up in smoke – the consequences of which will only be felt in 6-12 months – potential for unrest and increase in crime is very real – a gradual opening of the borders is essential if millions are not suffer further. I am retired here but feel very strongly about the economic suicide being forced upon this country.
Issan John
October 1, 2020 at 7:23 pm
Very selfish comments indeed, as farangs and Thai bar owners refuse to acknowledge that Thailand goes beyond Pattaya, Patpong and Phuket and just want their little world back, regardless of the consequences for everyone else.
germanFarang
October 1, 2020 at 8:56 pm
There was not even a first wave in thailand. Economy is suffering, Thai baht is even losing against Euro (€ inflation is like crazy these times).
Where are the smart Thais who are able to interpret numbers, are able to make sens of studies and use common sense?
If I haven’t a Thai girlfriend I would they let thailand sink, until people wake up and send the politicians and so called experts to hell.
Andrew Lorimer
October 1, 2020 at 7:42 pm
Actually I have lived in Thailand for six years. I actually worked from 2009 to 2016 and contributed 3 million baht tax each year to the thai government. I have rented a condo for the last six years. Since March I have not been back. Thailand is my home. I had a retirement Visa but seems I am not wanted. How many people have paid minimum a 100000 usd to Thailand each year. But now I am not well ome.
Mhk
October 1, 2020 at 4:34 pm
Thai gov:( we want money from tourist, but afraid the tourist come)
Thai doctor:( we don’t need money that I have much already, hotel or the bar is not my business)
Latecomer
October 1, 2020 at 5:23 pm
Driving on thai roads leads to 20 000 deaths a year. What to do? Swimming in some cases leads to drowning. Life leads to the end of life. Why not stop living?
Rajkumar
October 1, 2020 at 6:25 pm
https://youtu.be/SDR53FvB0Ek
Mark
October 1, 2020 at 5:43 pm
Which “second outbreak” in Thailand is he referring to? The numbers regarding the first outbreak had been faked already … hahaha … he should tell the truth
Richard
October 1, 2020 at 6:34 pm
You can lockdown, close borders but the question is how many times can you do that before destroying your economy, And waiting for a vaccine that works/side effects may take a lot longer most countries cant afford to wait that long.
You either live with the virus just like all the others that have no cure or vaccine either.
willem Hagting
October 1, 2020 at 9:32 pm
Why would a person who undergoes 14 days quarantine be of any risk?
Once clear of any covid and released out of the ASQ hotel there is no more risk for Thailand.
This so called leading epidemiologist maybe thinks that foreigners them self are a risk. I have news for him. Not more risk then any other human being. Not even more risk than Thais.