Thaksin Shinawatra allowed to attend ASEAN meeting in Brunei

Thaksin Shinawatra has been granted permission by the Criminal Court to attend an ASEAN meeting in Brunei on Tuesday and Wednesday. This marks the second occasion the former prime minister is allowed to leave Thailand, following the provision of a 5-million-baht cash surety.

The court, however, denied his requests to visit Vietnam and Cambodia during this period.

Thaksin will be in Brunei on February 18 and 19, acting as an adviser to the ASEAN chairmanship. Malaysia, which chairs the 10-nation bloc this year, has appointed Thaksin as an informal adviser on ASEAN affairs. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim made the appointment.

Under his bail conditions, Thaksin is barred from overseas travel without permission, as he faces trial for lese-majeste and computer crime charges linked to a 2015 interview in South Korea. Witness testimony for the case is set for July.

Reports suggest the court’s decision was influenced by an invitation from Anwar, conveyed through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, akin to a prior instance.

Earlier, Thaksin was permitted to travel to Malaysia from February 2 to February 3 to consult with Anwar, also secured by a 5-million-baht (US$148,370) surety.

The recent request was submitted by Thaksin on February 13, and the court hearing took place on February 14. Both Thaksin and Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa testified, leading to the court’s approval. Thaksin is required to report back to the court within three days of his return to Thailand, reported Bangkok Post.

Additionally, Thaksin sought permission to visit Vietnam at the behest of business associates, not the government. His Cambodia trip request stemmed from a personal invitation by longtime friend Hun Sen, former prime minister. The court turned down both requests.

In similar news, Thaksin has been tasked with proposing and recommending that ASEAN consider adopting a cryptocurrency. He will undertake this role as a personal adviser to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who currently chairs ASEAN.